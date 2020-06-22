Jamal Adams Tells Jets' Marcus Maye He'll 'Miss' Him Amid Trade Rumors

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

If Jamal Adams is eventually traded away from the New York Jets, he will apparently miss playing alongside fellow safety Marcus Maye the most.

On Monday, Adams tweeted a message to Maye encouraging him to "show the world why you're the best FS in the Game." He also said, "I'ma miss balling with u the most. Believe that!"

The Jets selected Maye out of Florida with a second-round pick in the 2017 NFL draft. It was the same draft in which they grabbed Adams out of LSU with the No. 6 overall pick, so the two defensive backs have been playing together for their entire careers.

These sentiments come as Adams' long-term future with the Jets is up in the air.

Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reported Adams "officially requested permission to seek a trade," while Adam Schefter of ESPN reported he "would welcome a trade" to the Baltimore Ravens, Dallas Cowboys, Houston Texans, Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles, San Francisco 49ers or Seattle Seahawks.

The safety also said "Maybe it's time to move on!" in an Instagram comment:

Adams is under contract with the Jets through the 2021 campaign after they exercised a $9.86 million fifth-year option on his deal. On Monday, Rich Cimini of ESPN cited a source who said Adams' desire to play for the Cowboys is so notable that he may not even seek a contract extension if it meant he could be traded to Dallas.

Cimini also noted New York does not plan on moving him, which makes sense in terms of on-field production.

The 24-year-old is coming off two straight Pro Bowl seasons and an All-Pro selection. He finished the 2018 campaign with 115 tackles, 3.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, an interception and a fumble recovery, and then he tallied 75 tackles, 6.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, an interception and a fumble recovery in 2019.

If he is traded, the Jets will rely on Maye even more at the back end of the defense.

The 27-year-old finished the 2019 season with 66 tackles, seven passes defended and one interception.