Finn Balor's Dad Recovers After COVID-19 Diagnosis, Calls Out WWE's Brock Lesnar

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJune 22, 2020

COLOGNE, GERMANY - NOVEMBER 07: Finn Balor during the WWE Live Show at Lanxess Arena on November 7, 2018 in Cologne, Germany. (Photo by Marc Pfitzenreuter/Getty Images)
Marc Pfitzenreuter/Getty Images

When you've conquered COVID-19, beating Brock Lesnar is probably a cakewalk.

WWE star Finn Balor revealed Sunday his father had undergone a triple bypass heart surgery, hip replacement surgery and overcome the coronavirus within the past year. He included a clip of his father from the hospital bed in which his dad said he wants to fight Lesnar and will "beat the crap" out of The Beast Incarnate: 

Earlier this month, WWE announced it was consolidating its creative teams around Bruce Prichard, leaving him in charge of Raw and SmackDown. Paul Heyman, Raw's former head of creative, would "concentrate on his role as an in-ring performer."

What better way to get Heyman in the ring than to have him team with his client, Lesnar, to take on Balor and his father.

Or perhaps the elder Balor can succeed where his son failed.

Finn Balor challenged Lesnar for the Universal Championship at Royal Rumble 2019. He put up a strong fight but fell victim to the kimura lock.

