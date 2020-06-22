Giannis Antetokounmpo's Brother Alex Signs Contract with Spain's UCAM Murcia

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

Alexandros Antetokounmpo, the brother of Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, announced he signed a deal with UCAM Murcia in Spain on Monday:

Giannis reacted to the news, revealing how proud he is of his brother:

According to Eurohoops, Antetokounmpo's deal is for three years and features an NBA out clause for every summer.

