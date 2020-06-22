Giannis Antetokounmpo's Brother Alex Signs Contract with Spain's UCAM Murcia

Dominican's Alex Antetokounmpo #24 in action against Sierra Canyon during a high school basketball game at the Hoophall Classic, Saturday, January 18, 2020, in Springfield, MA. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
Gregory Payan/Associated Press

Alexandros Antetokounmpo, the brother of Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, announced he signed a deal with UCAM Murcia in Spain on Monday:

Giannis reacted to the news, revealing how proud he is of his brother: 

According to Eurohoops, Antetokounmpo's deal is for three years and features an NBA out clause for every summer.

           

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

