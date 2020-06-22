Zion Williamson Calls Gina Ford's Duke Ineligibility Claims 'Baseless' in Filing

Rusty Costanza/Associated Press

As part of his ongoing legal battle, New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson said any allegations he accepted money to play for Duke are "baseless" and "irrelevant," according to The Athletic's Daniel Wallach.

Williamson filed suit in June 2019, aiming to void a contract he signed with Prime Sports Marketing. Prime Sports President Gina Ford filed a countersuit, alleging he breached the contract when he agreed to a deal with Creative Arts Agency.

As part of her case, Ford alleged Williamson received impermissible benefits while at Duke, which would've ruled him ineligible.

