Zion Williamson Calls Gina Ford's Duke Ineligibility Claims 'Baseless' in Filing

Zion Williamson Calls Gina Ford's Duke Ineligibility Claims 'Baseless' in FilingJune 22, 2020
As part of his ongoing legal battle, New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson said any allegations he accepted money to play for Duke are "baseless" and "irrelevant," according to The Athletic's Daniel Wallach.
BREAKING: In new federal court filing, Zion Williamson pushes back against Gina Ford’s claim that he was paid to play at Duke. Calls accusation “baseless” and “irrelevant,” and points to her prior admissions that he was a “student-athlete” until declaring for the NBA Draft. https://t.co/Sr1AAhpX92
Williamson filed suit in June 2019, aiming to void a contract he signed with Prime Sports Marketing. Prime Sports President Gina Ford filed a countersuit, alleging he breached the contract when he agreed to a deal with Creative Arts Agency.
As part of her case, Ford alleged Williamson received impermissible benefits while at Duke, which would've ruled him ineligible.
BREAKING: Gina Ford ramps up claim that Zion Williamson received money to attend Duke and was “permanently ineligible” to be a student-athlete; in new court filing, she opposes granting judgment to Zion, and says discovery is needed from Duke and Coach K on ‘pay-to-play’ issue. https://t.co/x04yY3BvHm
