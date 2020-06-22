Zion Williamson Calls Gina Ford's Duke Ineligibility Claims 'Baseless' in Filing

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJune 22, 2020

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) reacts after a basket in the first half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Sunday, March 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza)
Rusty Costanza/Associated Press

As part of his ongoing legal battle, New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson said any allegations he accepted money to play for Duke are "baseless" and "irrelevant," according to The Athletic's Daniel Wallach.

Williamson filed suit in June 2019, aiming to void a contract he signed with Prime Sports Marketing. Prime Sports President Gina Ford filed a countersuit, alleging he breached the contract when he agreed to a deal with Creative Arts Agency.

As part of her case, Ford alleged Williamson received impermissible benefits while at Duke, which would've ruled him ineligible.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Related

    Caron Butler Talks NBA Restart, Kobe Bryant, More in B/R AMA

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Caron Butler Talks NBA Restart, Kobe Bryant, More in B/R AMA

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Knicks to Interview Jason Kidd

    New York receives permission to interview Lakers assistant for its head coach job

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Knicks to Interview Jason Kidd

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Raptors Headed to Florida

    Toronto announces select players, staff will be traveling to Fort Myers today to prepare for season resumption

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Raptors Headed to Florida

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Bertans Sitting Out Restart

    Wizards forward will not participate in NBA's return in Orlando ahead of entering free agency (ESPN)

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Bertans Sitting Out Restart

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report