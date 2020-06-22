Shania Twain Tweets at Tua Tagovailoa After QB Reveals She's His Celebrity Crush

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

Not only is Tua Tagovailoa one of the most accurate young passers in football, but he's also apparently pretty good at shooting his shot.

The new Miami Dolphins quarterback said Shania Twain was his celebrity crush in a recent interview on the team's Twitter feed, prompting a response from the singer:

Maybe Twitter shoutouts are more impressive to Twain than being a rocket scientist or being Brad Pitt.

Tua was quick with a response of his own, referencing Twain's hit "You're Still the One" in his reply.

One small hiccup in any long-term plans: Twain has been married since 2011.