WVU Withdraws from The Basketball Tournament After Player's COVID-19 Diagnosis

Best Virginia, a team comprised of West Virginia alumni, has withdrawn from The Basketball Tournament after one of its players tested positive for COVID-19, according to Myron Medcalf of ESPN.

Jon Mugar, the founder and CEO of the tournament, released the following statement:

"This is a safety-first event. We're disappointed for the Best Virginia players and fans that they won't get an opportunity to compete in TBT 2020, and our thoughts are with the player for a speedy recovery. While the virus remains a persistent threat, we have confidence in our health and safety plan and the many safeguards we have put in place to run this year's tournament."

