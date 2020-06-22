WVU Withdraws from The Basketball Tournament After Player's COVID-19 Diagnosis

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJune 22, 2020

Official March Madness 2020 tournament basketballs are seen in a store room at the CHI Health Center Arena, in Omaha, Neb., Monday, March 16, 2020. Omaha was to host a first and second round in the NCAA college basketball Division I tournament, which was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
Nati Harnik/Associated Press

Best Virginia, a team comprised of West Virginia alumni, has withdrawn from The Basketball Tournament after one of its players tested positive for COVID-19, according to Myron Medcalf of ESPN.  

Jon Mugar, the founder and CEO of the tournament, released the following statement:

"This is a safety-first event. We're disappointed for the Best Virginia players and fans that they won't get an opportunity to compete in TBT 2020, and our thoughts are with the player for a speedy recovery. While the virus remains a persistent threat, we have confidence in our health and safety plan and the many safeguards we have put in place to run this year's tournament."

                              

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

