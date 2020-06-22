Richard Petty Says He's 'Enraged' by Noose in Bubba Wallace's Garage

Bubba Wallace waits for the start of a NASCAR Cup Series auto race Sunday, June 14, 2020, in Homestead, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

NASCAR legend Richard Petty has issued a statement in support of Bubba Wallace after a noose was found in the driver's garage at Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday.

Petty said he was "enraged by the act of someone placing a noose in the garage stall of my race team":

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

 

