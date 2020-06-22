Richard Petty Says He's 'Enraged' by Noose in Bubba Wallace's Garage

Richard Petty Says He's 'Enraged' by Noose in Bubba Wallace's GarageJune 22, 2020
Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press
NASCAR legend Richard Petty has issued a statement in support of Bubba Wallace after a noose was found in the driver's garage at Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday.
Petty said he was "enraged by the act of someone placing a noose in the garage stall of my race team":
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Bertans Sitting Out Restart
Wizards forward will not participate in NBA's return in Orlando ahead of entering free agency (ESPN)