Report: Cowboys 'Stunned' by Dak Prescott's Stance on Length of New Contract

The Dallas Cowboys and Dak Prescott are reportedly at an impasse over their preferred contract length in extension talks.

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported Prescott is insistent on a four-year deal, while the Cowboys are pushing for five. The Cowboys are "stunned" by Prescott's desire for a shorter contract.

Prescott reportedly sees a five-year deal essentially as a six- or seven-year pact because the Cowboys could franchise tag him at the end of the contract. He would be 34 years old at the end of a five-year contract with two additional franchise tags added versus 33 at the end of a four-year deal with the two tail-end seasons.

Prescott is in the driver's seat with the Cowboys forced (at minimum) to pay him $31.4 million for the 2020 season under the franchise tag. A second tag in 2021 would cost the Cowboys $37.7 million at a time when the league could be facing a financial hit because of the coronavirus pandemic. While the NFL is currently planning to move forward with the 2021 season as planned, the increase of cases in several states could force the league to make major adjustments.

The Cowboys likely want Prescott to sign a longer-term deal for salary cap purposes. A five-year deal would allow the team to spread out Prescott's signing bonus over a longer period of time and give them more immediate flexibility. Ezekiel Elliott signed a six-year, $90 million contract last year that limited his cap hit to just $17.2 million over the first two years.