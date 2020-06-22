Joey Chestnut: World-Record 77 Hot Dogs Is 'Doable' in Hot Dog Eating Contest

Evan Agostini/Associated Press

Joey Chestnut will go for his 13th win in the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest on July 4, and the Major League Eating superstar is also thinking about breaking his own world record in the process.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Chestnut believes that eating 77 hots dogs during the 10-minute contest is "doable" (starting at 3:00 mark):

Chestnut set the world record with 74 hot dogs eaten during the 2018 event. He won the contest last year, but his total of 71 marked his lowest total in the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest since 2016.

Circumstances around the contest have changed because of the coronavirus pandemic. No fans will be allowed to attend the event, which has been moved from its usual spot at the corner of Surf and Stillwell to a private location on Coney Island.

There would normally be 15 contestants eating together, but only five will be allowed to compete at a time. Competitors will still have their normal 10-minute time limit to eat as many hot dogs as they can.

Chestnut has won the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest in each of the past four years and 12 times since 2007. He's eaten at least 70 hot dogs every year since 2016, so 77 seems to be within his reach.