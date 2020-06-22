Joey Chestnut: World-Record 77 Hot Dogs Is 'Doable' in Hot Dog Eating Contest

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJune 22, 2020

Eleven-time and defending men's champion Joey Chestnut participates in Nathan's Famous international Fourth of July hot dog eating contest weigh-in at the Empire State Building on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Evan Agostini/Associated Press

Joey Chestnut will go for his 13th win in the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest on July 4, and the Major League Eating superstar is also thinking about breaking his own world record in the process.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Chestnut believes that eating 77 hots dogs during the 10-minute contest is "doable" (starting at 3:00 mark):

Chestnut set the world record with 74 hot dogs eaten during the 2018 event. He won the contest last year, but his total of 71 marked his lowest total in the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest since 2016.

Circumstances around the contest have changed because of the coronavirus pandemic. No fans will be allowed to attend the event, which has been moved from its usual spot at the corner of Surf and Stillwell to a private location on Coney Island.

There would normally be 15 contestants eating together, but only five will be allowed to compete at a time. Competitors will still have their normal 10-minute time limit to eat as many hot dogs as they can.

Chestnut has won the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest in each of the past four years and 12 times since 2007. He's eaten at least 70 hot dogs every year since 2016, so 77 seems to be within his reach. 

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Related

    Bertans Sitting Out Restart

    Wizards forward will not participate in NBA's return in Orlando ahead of entering free agency (ESPN)

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Bertans Sitting Out Restart

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    LeBron Tweets Support to Bubba

    LeBron lets NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace know he’s ‘right here with you’ after noose was found in his garage stall

    Featured logo
    Featured

    LeBron Tweets Support to Bubba

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    The Legend of Ken Griffey Jr.

    Ranking the top plays and moments that defined The Kid

    Featured logo
    Featured

    The Legend of Ken Griffey Jr.

    Zachary D. Rymer
    via Bleacher Report

    How Ken Griffey Jr. Became a Pop Culture Legend

    No one defined '90s baseball and transcended the sport like The Kid

    Featured logo
    Featured

    How Ken Griffey Jr. Became a Pop Culture Legend

    Jacob Shafer
    via Bleacher Report