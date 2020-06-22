MLB Players Reportedly 'Remained Resolved' Against 60-Game Restart Proposal

Tim Warner/Getty Images

A number of Major League Baseball players reportedly met throughout the weekend and "remained resolved against" the owners' latest proposal, which calls for a 60-game season with fully prorated salaries.

Ken Davidoff and Joel Sherman of the New York Post reported the news, noting doing so "will only push commissioner Rob Manfred to more seriously move toward pressing the button he has wanted to avoid: Unilaterally implementing a season."

According to the report, Manfred would likely impose a season that was between 48 and 54 games.

This comes after ESPN's Jesse Rogers reported the players elected against voting on the 60-game proposal on Sunday. Rogers also reported Manfred sent an email to MLB Players Association executive director Tony Clark and said the league would choose not to expand the playoffs and implement a universal designated hitter if the COVID-19 pandemic or something else cuts the 2020 campaign short.

Davidoff and Sherman noted the letter underscores how much Manfred prefers not to unilaterally impose a shortened season for three reasons: There would be no expanded playoffs, some players may sit out the season, and players could potentially file a grievance saying the owners did not negotiate in good faith based on the initial March agreement.

There is also the matter of the COVID-19 pandemic looming over the negotiations.

ESPN noted every training camp in the league was shut down because of multiple positive tests around the league on Friday.

Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported 40 players and staff members tested positive for COVID-19, which is "creating a sense of urgency in labor negotiations."