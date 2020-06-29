WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from June 29

0 of 6

Credit: WWE.com

The June 29 edition of Monday Night Raw promised a huge double contract signing for WWE Extreme Rules: The Horror Show officiated by Samoa Joe.

Drew McIntyre agreed to a match with new Raw trade acquisition Dolph Ziggler. Asuka accepted Sasha Banks' challenge despite The Legit Boss remaining a Friday Night SmackDown star. With two champions and two challengers in the ring at the same time, it was likely to get wild.

More chaos was expected thanks to Seth Rollins. The June 22 edition of Raw ended with Rey Mysterio, Dominik, Aleister Black and Humberto Carrillo standing tall. He told the world that he now needed to apologize.

Big Show and Ric Flair declared that they would appear on the show while Randy Orton loomed in the background, waiting to strike.

Akira Tozawa was required to defend his 24/7 Championship against R-Truth after sneaking away with the title thanks to Bobby Lashley. For this week, The All Mighty was set to be in Montel Vontavious Porter's corner for a non-title match against United States champion Apollo Crews.

After Andrade and Angel Garza laid out The Street Profits, The Viking Profits challenged Zelina Vega's crew to a match on behalf of their friends.

This show was overflowing with big moments and matches, and no one knew what to expect.