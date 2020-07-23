Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw Replaced by Dustin May on Opening Day for Back Injury

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJuly 23, 2020

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw during spring training baseball Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Gregory Bull/Associated Press

Los Angeles Dodgers ace pitcher Clayton Kershaw won't pitch in the Dodgers' season opener against the San Francisco Giants after going on the injured list with back stiffness, according to Alanna Rizzo of SportsNet LA. 

Rizzo also noted Dustin May would take the veteran's spot. 

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told reporters that Kershaw hurt himself in the weight room on Tuesday and that he did not have a timeline for the lefty's return to the mound, per ESPN's Pedro Moura

Kershaw, 32, was excellent yet again in 2019, finishing 16-5 with a 3.03 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 189 strikeouts in 178.1 innings (28 starts). But he once again struggled in the postseason, going 0-1 in two appearances with a 7.11 ERA, bringing his career playoff ERA to 4.43. 

Those struggles have been one factor in the Dodgers failing to capture their first World Series title since 1988 despite seven straight trips to the postseason. 

It's the one blemish on an otherwise incredible, and likely Hall of Fame, career.

Kershaw is an eight-time All-Star, three-time NL Cy Young Award winner and the 2014 NL MVP, an incredibly rare feat for a pitcher. He has struck out 200 or more batters seven times in his career—including 301 strikeouts in the 2015 season—exceeded 200 innings five times, led the National League in ERA five times and was a Gold Glover in 2011.

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

All that's missing from his legacy is a World Series title. 

However, he has not been a stranger to injuries since 2016, including a shoulder ailment to start the 2019 season. 

Kershaw isn't the sort of player the Dodgers can replace, so getting him healthy and ready to go will be a top priority and have major implications for their postseason hopes. 

Related

    Trump to Throw 1st Pitch at Yankee Stadium on Aug. 15

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Trump to Throw 1st Pitch at Yankee Stadium on Aug. 15

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: MLB Expands Playoffs to 16

    Every first and second place in MLB will make the playoffs this season after owners ratify expanded postseason

    Los Angeles Dodgers logo
    Los Angeles Dodgers

    Report: MLB Expands Playoffs to 16

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Juan Soto Has COVID-19

    Nationals star has tested positive for coronavirus and will miss tonight’s Opening Day game vs. Yankees

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Juan Soto Has COVID-19

    Blake Schuster
    via Bleacher Report

    Top Seeds Could Pick Playoff Opponents 👀

    MLB division winners would pick their opponents in the proposed 16-team expanded playoffs, with a selection show (ESPN)

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Top Seeds Could Pick Playoff Opponents 👀

    Blake Schuster
    via Bleacher Report