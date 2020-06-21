Overwatch League 2020 Week 20: Guangzhou Charge's Top Plays, Prize Money

Robert Paul for Blizzard Entertainment

The Guangzhou Charge haven't regularly been considered one of the Overwatch League's top teams, but the inconsistent squad clutched it out this weekend with two huge map-five wins.

When the meta suits Guangzhou, the team seems to excel. With Happy able to play either sniper, Widowmaker or Hanzo, and Eileen showing serious flexibility and an impressive Tracer—the Charge's DPS look like one of the league's best tandems.

This week's performance puts the organization at fifth in the OWL's overall standings, likely setting them up to get a strong placement in the upcoming Summer Showdown, which will award $275,000 in total and $50,000 to the top team.

Saturday, June 20

Seoul Dynasty 2 - 3 Guangzhou Charge

London Spitfire 3 - 0 Chengdu Hunters

Hangzhou Spark 3 - 2 New York Excelsior

San Francisco Shock 3 - 0 Paris Eternal

Atlanta Reign 3 - 0 Toronto Defiant

Los Angeles Gladiators 1 - 3 Houston Outlaws

Dallas Fuel 0 - 3 Vancouver Titans

Sunday, June 21

Guangzhou Charge 3 - 2 Hangzhou Spark

Chengdu Hunters 2 - 3 Shanghai Dragons

New York Excelsior 3 - 1 London Spitfire

Boston Uprising 0 - 3 Philadelphia Fusion

Los Angeles Valiant 3 - 1 Florida Mayhem

Washington Justice 3 - 0 San Francisco Shock

Full schedule and standings available here.





Saturday: Smacking Seoul

The Dynasty came second to the Shanghai Dragons in a 4-3 loss during the Summer Showdown's predecessor, the May Melee. They are an intimidating team filled with top talent, but Guangzhou seemed entirely unfazed on Saturday—doling out a tight 3-2 win under pressure.

One of the game's most impressive plays actually came courtesy of the Charge's rookie off-tank, Cr0ng, who pulled off a nasty hook onto the opposing Pharah while playing on Lijiang Tower, a prominent Pharah stomping ground.

Sunday: Handling Hangzhou

On Sunday, Guangzhou was faced with the Spark, who managed to defeat a New York roster the day before. Now that the Excelsior have the highly coveted, surprise free-agent and Genji prodigy, Haksal, on their team, outdueling them feels noteworthy. But this meta suits snipers, not Genji players, and Happy just might be the league's best.

On Hanzo, Happy caught fire at the end of Hanamura and went on an arrow spree—notching the kills needed for his team to push the series to five. This came after one of the cleaner Widowmaker performances of the weekend, where he proved once again that teams can't beat Guangzhou without countering the sniper.

Next weekend is the final one of Summer Showdown qualifiers. The Charge will face the middling Hunters and coalescing, intimidating Excelsior, if they get those two wins then they'll be in great position to dive into the tournament's deep prize pool.