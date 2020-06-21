Call of Duty 2020: Florida Mutineers' Top Plays, Prize Money

Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

The mid-tier Florida Mutineers have defeated the top-ranked Atlanta FaZe in the last game of Finals Sunday in the Call of Duty League two weeks in a row.

In the standings and by the eye test, FaZe has been the best team in the league all season. Florida, meanwhile, has been an inconsistent roster forced to pick up unheralded free agents for their starting lineup twice in the past few months.

Last week, Florida's rookie, Owakening, debuted and led the team to a Finals win that brought them to fourth in the CDL's standings. This week, Owakening and their March pickup, fero, helped fuel the team‘s second consecutive Home Series championship—this time pushing the Mutineers up to second in the CDL standings.

Florida dropped the biggest Domination blowout in CDL history and became the first team to win three Home Series Finals, here's how the weekend shook out.

Group Play

Friday, June 19

Florida Mutineers 3 - 0 Paris Legion

Dallas Empire 3 - 2 London Royal Ravens

OpTic Gaming Los Angeles 1 - 3 New York Subliners

Toronto Ultra 2 - 3 Atlanta FaZe

Saturday, June 20

Atlanta FaZe 3 - 2 New York Subliners

Dallas Empire 1 - 3 Florida Mutineers

Toronto Ultra 3 - 0 OpTic Gaming Los Angeles

London Royal Ravens 3 - 1 Paris Legion

Toronto Ultra 1 - 3 New York Subliners

London Royal Ravens 0 - 3 Dallas Empire

Finals Bracket

Sunday, June 21

New York Subliners 2 - 3 Florida Mutineers

Dallas Empire 2 - 3 Atlanta FaZe

Atlanta FaZe 0 - 3 Florida Mutineers

Group Play: Pummeling Paris, Dominating Dallas

In Group Play, Florida drubbed the bottom-feeding Legion 3-0 and proved that was no fluke with an easy 3-1 over one of the league's most impressive teams, the Empire. While Dallas is best known for its SMG players, iLLeY and Shotzzy, Owakening clinical aggression on his own MP5 absolutely broke them apart with four of the six kills needed for a Search and Destroy win.

Not to be outdone, fero dropped a highlight play of his own on Hardpoint—snagging a four-piece with his MP5 while maneuvering around the map like a spider on its web.

Finals Sunday: Surviving the Subliners, Finishing FaZe

New York has been one of the league's most improved teams over the past month or so and proved it by going up 2-0 against Florida. But the Mutineers held on, extended the series with smart, cohesive play in Domination and then pulled off the reverse sweep.

As devastating as that must have been for the Subliners, they at least put up a fight. The same can't be said for FaZe, who succumbed to Florida in three quick maps—the third being an unprecedented 235-70 victory on Domination. This time, fero's absurd 2.6 K/D was complemented by season-long starter Skyz, who put up a blistering 2.4 himself (for context, FaZe's top K/D was 0.9).

The broadcast team didn't even show the final seconds of the match, opting to look at one of the map's drifting boats instead. Now, Florida sails toward higher seeding for August's $4.2 million CDL Championship tournament while Atlanta determines if they need to take a cue from the winners and adjust their crew.