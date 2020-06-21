Trail Blazers' Nassir Little Buys Parents New Audi Car: 1 'Of the Proudest Days'

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistJune 21, 2020

Portland Trail Blazers forward Nassir Little (9) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Some parents get flowers, chocolates, ties or some much-needed time to relax as gifts from their children.

Nassir Little's parents get a new Audi.

The Portland Trail Blazers forward revealed the gift he bought his parents on his Twitter page, calling it "one of the proudest days of my life" and reveling in the fact he could buy his parents a head-turning present "after all these years of taking care of me."

The Trail Blazers selected the rookie out of the University of North Carolina with the No. 25 overall pick of the 2019 NBA draft, and he has appeared in 48 games this season. He is averaging 3.6 points and 2.3 rebounds a night and helped put the Trail Blazers into position to earn an invite to the NBA's 22-team restart format in Orlando, Florida.

He has shown flashes of his potential and is not scheduled for restricted free agency until 2023.

Little figures to be a Trail Blazer for the foreseeable future, and his parents now have an impressive new ride to drive and see his games.

