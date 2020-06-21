NASCAR at Talladega 2020 Postponed to Monday Because of Inclement Weather

Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images

NASCAR announced that Sunday's Geico 500 has been postponed because of inclement weather, with rain and lightning at the Talladega Speedway in Lincoln, Alabama.

The race has been rescheduled for Monday at 3 p.m. ET on Fox.

There may not be any racing on Sunday, but that doesn't mean there wasn't any good driving:

The day also wasn't without controversy. NASCAR officially banned the Confederate flag from its race tracks and events earlier this month, though people angry at that decision took measures to display the flag in the nearby area on Sunday.

Per ESPN, "Vehicles lined the boulevard outside Talladega Superspeedway in Lincoln, Alabama, waving the flag and a plane flew above the track towing a banner of the Confederate flag that said 'Defund NASCAR.'"

The Geico 500 was set to be the first NASCAR race to have paying fans in attendance since March, with about 5,000 people at the track. Prior races had empty grandstands due to social distancing measures in place amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

NASCAR invited 1,000 South Florida service members for the Dixie Vodka 400 on June 14 at the Homestead-Miami Speedway.