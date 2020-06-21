Video of Eagles' Dallas Goedert Being Sucker-Punched Emerges After Altercation

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

Adam Schefter of ESPN shared footage of the physical altercation involving Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert at a restaurant in South Dakota on Friday.

The footage was originally posted by Twitter user @SamStompy.

Goedert is shown arguing with somebody when another person punches him in the face (warning: video contains profanity):

ESPN's Tim McManus spoke to a source who said Goedert was at home and "fine" following the incident, and NJ Advance Media's Mike Kaye reported the 25-year-old was evaluated at a nearby hospital. McManus added that police arrested one suspect in connection to the fight.

Goedert is entering his third season in the NFL. A native of South Dakota and star at South Dakota State, he caught 58 passes for 607 yards and five touchdowns for the Eagles in 2019.