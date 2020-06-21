Video of Eagles' Dallas Goedert Being Sucker-Punched Emerges After Altercation

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJune 21, 2020

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - DECEMBER 29: (NEW YORK DAILIES OUT) Dallas Goedert #88 of the Philadelphia Eagles in action against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on December 29, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Philadelphia Eagles defeated the New York Giants 34-17. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)
Mike Stobe/Getty Images

Adam Schefter of ESPN shared footage of the physical altercation involving Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert at a restaurant in South Dakota on Friday.

The footage was originally posted by Twitter user @SamStompy.

Goedert is shown arguing with somebody when another person punches him in the face (warning: video contains profanity):

ESPN's Tim McManus spoke to a source who said Goedert was at home and "fine" following the incident, and NJ Advance Media's Mike Kaye reported the 25-year-old was evaluated at a nearby hospital. McManus added that police arrested one suspect in connection to the fight.

Goedert is entering his third season in the NFL. A native of South Dakota and star at South Dakota State, he caught 58 passes for 607 yards and five touchdowns for the Eagles in 2019.

Related

    Report: Dak to Sign $31.4M Tag

    Cowboys QB plans to sign $31.4M exclusive franchise tender by Monday

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Dak to Sign $31.4M Tag

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Eli Manning Trolls Tom Brady with 'Tiger King' Parody Video

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Eli Manning Trolls Tom Brady with 'Tiger King' Parody Video

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    One Sneaky Addition Each NFC East Team Should Consider

    Philadelphia Eagles logo
    Philadelphia Eagles

    One Sneaky Addition Each NFC East Team Should Consider

    Greg Patuto
    via NFL Analysis Network

    Way-too-Early Free-Agent Landing Spots for Chris Godwin

    Philadelphia Eagles logo
    Philadelphia Eagles

    Way-too-Early Free-Agent Landing Spots for Chris Godwin

    Mark Wilson
    via NFL Analysis Network