Vanessa Bryant Posts Message to Kobe for Father's Day on Instagram

Jordan Strauss/Associated Press

Vanessa Bryant, the wife of Kobe Bryant, posted a message on Instagram in honor of the late Lakers legend Sunday for Father's Day.

"Happy Father's Day to the BEST daddy in the world," Bryant wrote. "We miss you so much. We love you forever and always. Love, Nani, Gigi, BB, Koko and VB."

Kobe Bryant and their 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, were among the nine people who died in a helicopter crash in January.

Vanessa Bryant celebrated the first birthday of their youngest daughter, Capri, on Instagram earlier this week.

"Happy 1st Birthday Capri! Mommy, Daddy, Nani, Gigi and BB love you SO much!!!" Vanessa Bryant wrote in the post. "God Bless you sweet princess. Capri Kobe Bryant a.k.a. 'Koko-Bean' named after her dearly missed daddy, Kobe Bean Bryant. We miss you SO much Gigi and Daddy."

Vanessa and Kobe Bryant had four children, all daughters.