Report: Players 'Intend' to Vote on MLB Restart Proposal on Sunday

Jared Wickerham/Getty Images

MLB players are planning to vote Sunday on the league's latest proposal of a 60-game regular season with an expanded postseason, according to ESPN's Jesse Rogers.

Rogers reported players were considering whether to delay the vote on account of the increasing number of coronavirus cases across the country.

USA Today's Bob Nightengale also reported Friday that MLB was closing all of its spring training facilities temporarily "for deep cleaning." Three teams announced that there were either positive tests or people who had exhibited symptoms consistent with the virus at their facilities.

Along with the structure of the season, MLB's proposal included language that would prevent players from filing a grievance down the road.

The players' last offer included a 70-game season with full prorated salaries, per ESPN's Jeff Passan. Tony Clark, executive director of the MLB Players Association, said Friday that MLB "will not respond to our last proposal and will not play more than 60 games."

Were the MLBPA to spurn the league's 60-game format, Manfred could act unilaterally to set the terms for the 2020 season. MLB Network's Jon Heyman reported that's the expected outcome if the players hold firm:

That, however, would open the door for the union to lodge a formal grievance. The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal and Evan Drellich reported Manfred "is loath to impose a season on players against their will" to avoid a possible legal challenge.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

As MLB and MLBPA have continued to haggle over the finer details, the pandemic continues to be a clear hurdle. ESPN's T.J. Quinn spoke to a senior official inside the league who said the coronavirus is a "much bigger threat" to playing than even the labor dispute.

Quinn added those around MLB "recognize it could all fall apart quickly" if any restart strategy is ultimately finalized.