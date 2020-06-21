The Undertaker: 'I Have No Desire to Get Back in the Ring' After AJ Styles Match

JP Yim/Getty Images

The Undertaker suggested Sunday on the fifth and final installment of Undertaker: The Last Ride on WWE Network that he is ready to end his in-ring career.

Taker referred to his Boneyard Match against AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36 as "storytelling at its finest" and the "perfect ending" to his Hall of Fame career:

"If there was ever a perfect ending to a career, that right there was it. If [WWE Chairman] Vince [McMahon] was in a pinch, would I come back? I guess time will only tell there. In case of emergency, break glass, you pull out The Undertaker. I would have to consider that. Never say never, but at this point in my life and in my career I have no desire to get back in the ring."

Undertaker: The Last Ride documented the past few years of Taker's career, and it was a common theme throughout the series for him to say that he was done with wrestling. Despite that, The Phenom kept coming back for more.

The fact that the Boneyard Match was so critically acclaimed and will be hard to top may be what makes him remain steadfast this time, but the 55-year-old veteran even admitted that he would still consider coming back to help McMahon, who has been like a brother, friend and father figure to him over the years.

Taker noted that taking part in the docuseries has helped him come to peace with his career and the fact that he has nothing left to prove:

"I'm at a point where it's time the cowboy really rides away. There's nothing left for me to conquer. There's nothing left for me to accomplish. The game has changed. It's time for new guys to come up. The time just seems right. I think this documentary has helped me discover that. It's really opened my eyes to the bigger picture."

The Undertaker said he was expecting a traditional in-ring match with Styles when he agreed to face him at WrestleMania, but circumstances changed significantly due to the coronavirus pandemic forcing WWE to move the event from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Rather than forcing Taker and Styles to wrestle in a ring with no audience present, the decision was made to make their bout a cinematic experience shot in a graveyard-like setting. The result was a masterpiece and one of the greatest matches in WrestleMania history.

It was also perhaps one of the greatest matches of The Undertaker's career, which few likely expected out of him at the age of 55.

In one sense, beating Styles in a groundbreaking match is an ideal end to The Deadman's career, but the success of the Boneyard Match also suggests that he could continue wrestling that style of match for years to come.

Fans would undoubtedly love to see The Undertaker do battle with the likes of The Fiend Bray Wyatt, Drew McIntyre and perhaps even Sting in that setting, but Taker seems satisfied with where his 30-year WWE career stands for now.

