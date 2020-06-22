What Is the Most Iconic Postseason Moment for Every MLB Team?June 22, 2020
If the 2020 MLB season happens, it will be a much shorter sprint than usual between Opening Day and the playoffs. If and when we get there, we'll undoubtedly be treated to some scintillating October suspense.
While we wait and hope, let's gaze back and highlight the most iconic postseason moment for each team.
In some cases, there were many to choose from. In others, the decision was obvious. Clearly, this involves a healthy amount of subjectivity. But all of the moments featured here, from walk-offs to drought-busting titles, are surely seared into fans' memories.
Until we have actual baseball, reliving old glories is the next-best thing.
Note: We narrowed our focus to things that happened in the cities where teams currently play, so moments for, say, the Brooklyn Dodgers or New York Giants don't count for our purposes.
Arizona Diamondbacks: Luis Gonzalez's Walk-Off Hit, 2001 World Series
In Game 7 of the 2001 World Series between the Arizona Diamondbacks and New York Yankees, Luis Gonzalez came to the plate in the bottom of the ninth with the score tied 2-2.
Facing Yankees closer Mariano Rivera with the bases loaded and the infield drawn in, Gonzalez fisted a ball just beyond the infield and plated the winning run.
It capped an incredible postseason run led by co-aces Randy Johnson and Curt Schilling and sealed the first—and so far only—championship in Diamondbacks history.
Honorable mention: Randy Johnson's clutch relief appearance, 2001 World Series, Game 7
Atlanta Braves: The Sid Bream Slide, 1992 NLCS
In Game 7 of the 1992 National League Championship Series, the Atlanta Braves were trailing the Pittsburgh Pirates 2-1.
With the bases loaded, Francisco Cabrera lined a base hit to left field. David Justice scored easily from third to tie the game, and first baseman Sid Bream chugged home from second. Pirates left fielder Barry Bonds' throw sailed wide, and the lumbering Bream slid home just ahead of the tag with the winning run, sending the Braves to the World Series.
Atlanta would lose the Fall Classic that year to the Toronto Blue Jays, but Bream's daring bit of baserunning will live on forever.
Honorable mention: Braves win only title in Atlanta, 1995 World Series, Game 6
Baltimore Orioles: Brooks Robinson's Play, 1970 World Series
The Baltimore Orioles won the 1970 World Series 4-1 against the Cincinnati Reds. It was the second of three championships in O's franchise history.
The highlight of the series was Brooks Robinson's incredible play at third base in Game 1. Ranging far to his right on a ground ball, Robinson made a great grab and even greater throw from foul territory with his momentum carrying him backward.
The man won 16 straight Gold Gloves for a reason.
Honorable mention: Dave McNally's grand slam, 1970 World Series, Game 3
Boston Red Sox: Busting the Curse of the Bambino, 2004 World Series
The 2004 Red Sox's postseason run was chock-full of memorable moments.
Many of them were contained in the Sox's incredible comeback against the New York Yankees in the American League Championship Series, when they overcame a 3-0 deficit to defeat their old rivals.
But we can't pick anything other than Game 4 of the '04 World Series, when Boston completed a sweep of the St. Louis Cardinals and won its first title since 1918, breaking the infamous Curse of the Bambino and bringing a long-overdue parade to Beantown.
Honorable mention: Dave Roberts' stolen base, 2004 ALCS, Game 4
Chicago Cubs: First Title in 108 Years, 2016 World Series
Blame it on the Curse of the Billy Goat, blame it on Steve Bartman, blame it on cruel twists of fate. For whatever reason, the Chicago Cubs went 108 years without winning a World Series.
In 2016, led by an exciting young core and skipper Joe Maddon, the Cubbies busted arguably the most ignoble title drought in professional sports history in a thrilling seven-game series against the Cleveland Indians.
Game 7 was a taut back-and-forth affair that the Cubs finally won in 10 innings after a cinematic rain delay. And, at last, generations of North Side fans breathed a sigh of relief.
Honorable mention: Cubs repeat as champions, 1908 World Series (even more memorable in hindsight)
Chicago White Sox: First Title Since 1917, 2005 World Series
It gets overshadowed by the Red Sox's title in '04 and the Cubs' championship in '16, but the Chicago White Sox ended a protracted World Series drought of their own in 2005.
Technically, the ChiSox won in a sweep over the Houston Astros, but the series was closer than you might remember. Every game was decided by two runs or fewer, and Chicago took the decisive Game 4 by a final of 1-0.
It was a high-water mark for the South Siders, who haven't been back to the postseason since 2008.
Honorable mention: Scott Podsednik's walk-off, 2005 World Series, Game 2
Cincinnati Reds: Big Red Machine Wins It All, 1975 World Series
The 1975 World Series between the Red Sox and Cincinnati Reds is best remembered for Carlton Fisk's iconic Game 6 home run.
But it was Cincinnati, behind the Big Red Machine, that ultimately won the series in Game 7 when Will McEnaney induced a pop-up off the bat of Carl Yastrzemski.
The Reds would repeat as champs in 1976, but that '75 win was the franchise's first since 1940.
Honorable mention: Reds sweep heavily favored Oakland Athletics, 1990 World Series, Game 4
Cleveland Indians: Eddie Murray's Walk-Off Hit, 1995 World Series
In Game 3 of the 1995 World Series, the Cleveland Indians hosted their first Fall Classic contest since 1954.
Their tussle with the Braves lasted 10-plus innings before veteran Eddie Murray won it with a walk-off single. Cleveland would go on to lose the series in six games and still hasn't hoisted a Commissioner's Trophy since 1948.
But it sure was a nice moment for long-deprived Indians fans.
Honorable mention: Rajai Davis' game-tying eighth-inning home run, 2016 World Series, Game 7
Colorado Rockies: Winning the Pennant, 2007 NLCS
In 2007, the Colorado Rockies made the playoffs as a wild card after winning 14 of their final 15 regular-season games, including a 13-inning tiebreaker game against the San Diego Padres.
Colorado kept the momentum going into the postseason and streaked to the only World Series appearance in franchise history.
The Rox nailed down the pennant by sweeping the Diamondbacks in the NLCS. Game 4 ended when Manny Corpas induced a check-swing roller off the bat of Eric Byrnes and shortstop Troy Tulowitzki's throw just nailed a headfirst-sliding Byrnes at first.
Honorable mention: Winning the 2018 Wild Card Game over the Cubs in 13 innings
Detroit Tigers: Kirk Gibson's Home Run, 1984 World Series
In Game 5 of the 1984 World Series, the Detroit Tigers were a win away from their first title since 1968.
In the bottom of the eighth inning, the Tigers held a slim 5-4 lead over the San Diego Padres when Kirk Gibson came to the plate with two runners on.
Gibson had already homered in the game, but the Padres elected to pitch to him and the Detroit slugger launched a three-run blast that sealed the game and the series.
Memorable as it was, it was only the second-most famous postseason home run of Gibson's career (more on that later).
Honorable mention: Magglio Ordonez's walk-off home run, 2006 ALCS, Game 4
Houston Astros: First Title in Franchise History, 2017 World Series
The Houston Astros' recent run of postseason success has been tainted by the club's sign-stealing scandal. But, like it or not, they won the first and only title in franchise history in 2017.
Their series against the Los Angeles Dodgers was a thrilling back-and-forth affair that ended in Game 7 at Dodger Stadium when Charlie Morton induced a ground ball to second base by Corey Seager and the 'Stros bathed in champagne.
Tarnished or not, they'll always have that trophy.
Honorable mention: Chris Burke's 18th-inning walk-off, 2005 NLDS, Game 4
Kansas City Royals: Winning It All, 2015 World Series
After losing the 2014 World Series in a heartbreaking Game 7 against the San Francisco Giants, the Kansas City Royals returned to the dance in 2015.
This time, K.C. didn't falter and won the series against the New York Mets.
The clincher was Game 5 in Queens. The Royals scored five runs in the top of the 12th inning to break a 2-2 tie, and then Wade Davis struck out three in the bottom of the frame, including Wilmer Flores to end it.
Honorable mention: Kansas City wins its first title, 1985 World Series, Game 7
Los Angeles Angels: Scott Spiezio's Big Home Run, 2002 World Series
In Game 6 of the 2002 World Series, the Anaheim Angels were trailing 5-0 in the seventh against the San Francisco Giants and facing elimination.
That's when Scott Spiezio launched a three-run homer off Giants reliever Felix Rodriguez. It injected life into the Halos dugout and keyed a 6-5 comeback win that set up a Game 7, which the Angels also won to claim the first and only title in franchise history.
Honorable mention: Angels win Game 7, 2002 World Series
Los Angeles Dodgers: Kirk Gibson's Walk-Off Home Run, 1988 World Series
Gibson makes the list again, this time as a member of the Dodgers.
In Game 1 of the 1988 World Series between Los Angeles and the Oakland A's, a hobbled Gibson limped to the plate with two outs in the bottom of the ninth with the Dodgers trailing 4-3 and a runner on.
Seemingly through sheer force of will, Gibson launched a walk-off two-run homer off A's closer Dennis Eckersley and pumped his fist dramatically as he rounded the bases.
The Dodgers would go on to win the series in five games, and it remains Los Angeles' most recent championship.
Honorable mention: Juan Uribe's go-ahead home run, 2013 NLDS, Game 4
Miami Marlins: Edgar Renteria's Walk-Off Hit, 1997 World Series
The Florida Marlins were in just their fifth season of existence when they won the NL pennant in 1997. That set up a World Series matchup against the Indians, which the Marlins took in seven games.
Game 7 was one for the ages. The Marlins tied it 2-2 with a run in the bottom of the ninth and then won it in the bottom of the 11th on a walk-off single by Edgar Renteria.
It was a tough pill to swallow for the long-suffering Indians but an indelible moment for the fledgling Fish.
Honorable mention: Josh Beckett finishes title-winning complete-game shutout, 2003 World Series, Game 6
Milwaukee Brewers: Paul Molitor's Inside-the-Park Home Run, 1982 ALCS
The Milwaukee Brewers lost Game 2 of the 1982 American League Championship Series 4-2 to the Angels. But their two runs came in unforgettable fashion, courtesy of Paul Molitor's inside-the-park home run.
The Brewers would go on to win the ALCS in five games before losing to the Cardinals in the World Series. Nearly four decades later, Molitor's homer remains the signature moment of that Milwaukee run.
Honorable mention: Nyjer Morgan's walk-off, 2011 NLDS, Game 5
Minnesota Twins: Kirby Puckett's Walk-Off Home Run, 1991 World Series
The Minnesota Twins entered Game 6 of the 1991 World Series trailing the Atlanta Braves 3-2. One loss would end their season just shy of a title.
Twins star Kirby Puckett provided the heroics, launching a walk-off home run in the bottom of the 11th inning that won the game for Minnesota 4-3 and set up an epic, clinching Game 7 victory that's referenced below.
Honorable mention: Jack Morris throws his 10th shutout inning for the win, Game 7, 1991 World Series
New York Mets: Winning on Bill Buckner's Error, 1986 World Series
This is a painful memory for Red Sox fans but a joyous one for the Mets faithful.
In Game 6 of the 1986 World Series, New York mounted a three-run rally against Boston in the bottom of the 10th that was capped by Mookie Wilson's ground ball to first base that skipped under Bill Buckner's glove and plated the winning run.
The 6-5 victory forced a Game 7, which the Mets also won to claim the second and most recent title in franchise history.
Honorable mention: Miracle Mets win it all, Game 5, 1969 World Series
New York Yankees: Don Larsen Finishes Perfect Game, 1956 World Series
The New York Yankees won the 1956 World Series in seven games over the Brooklyn Dodgers, but the series will always be remembered for Game 5.
That's when Yankees right-hander Don Larsen threw the first and only perfect game in postseason history, retiring 27 Dodgers in a row on 97 pitches, only 26 of them balls.
Honorable mention: Reggie Jackson's third home run of the game, 1977 World Series, Game 6
Oakland Athletics: Winning It All, 1989 World Series
The 1989 Fall Classic between the A's and Giants was memorable for a number of reasons, including the 6.9-magnitude earthquake that hit prior to Game 3 and interrupted the series.
In the end, Oakland won in a sweep against its cross-Bay rivals, with Dennis Eckersley slamming the door in Game 4 by inducing a Brett Butler groundout.
The deaths and destruction caused by the quake gave the series a somber tone, but it was still a great run by a great Athletics team.
Honorable mention: Joe Rudi's leaping catch at the wall, Game 2, 1973 World Series
Philadelphia Phillies: Roy Halladay Finishes No-Hitter, 2010 NLDS
After throwing a perfect game during the 2010 regular season, Philadelphia Phillies ace Roy Halladay offered one heck of a postseason encore.
Making his first-ever playoff start in Game 1 of the Phillies' division series matchup against the Reds, Halladay twirled a no-hitter, with only one walk standing between him and perfection.
The Phillies would win the series before losing to the Giants in the NLCS, but Doc's start remains a high point in Phils history and Halladay's Hall of Fame career.
Honorable mention: Winning first title since 1980, Game 5, 2008 World Series
Pittsburgh Pirates: Willie Stargell's Home Run, 1979 World Series
The Pittsburgh Pirates lost Games 1, 3 and 4 of the 1979 World Series against the Baltimore Orioles. They mustered wins in Games 5 and 6, and completed the comeback in Game 7.
The hero in that final game was Willie Stargell, who went 4-for-5 and hit a towering two-run homer in a 4-1 victory that gave the Bucs their fifth title in franchise history and most recent one to date.
Honorable mention: Winning Game 7, 1971 World Series
San Diego Padres: Winning the Pennant, 1998 NLCS
The 1998 San Diego Padres won 98 games and the NL West crown before surging to their second World Series appearance in franchise history.
The Friars punched their Fall Classic ticket in Game 6 of the NLCS against the Atlanta Braves when closer Trevor Hoffman completed a 1-2-3 ninth inning by getting Michael Tucker on a flyout.
They'd go on to lose the World Series in a sweep at the hands of the Yankees and have made just two playoff appearances since, in 2005 and 2006.
Honorable mention: Winning the pennant, Game 5, 1984 NLCS
San Francisco Giants: First Title in San Francisco, 2010 World Series
Entering the 2010 World Series against the Texas Rangers, the Giants had a chance to do something they'd never done since moving west in 1958: win it all.
San Francisco did not disappoint, riding timely hitting and the talent of its pitching staff to a five-game victory over the Texas Rangers.
Ace Tim Lincecum helped seal the deal with eight strong innings in Game 5 before handing the ball to bearded closer Brian Wilson, who finished off the final three batters with a strikeout of Nelson Cruz.
Honorable mention: Madison Bumgarner finishes a title-clinching victory in relief, 2014 World Series, Game 7
Seattle Mariners: Ken Griffey Jr. Slides Home for the Winning Run, 1995 ALDS
It's only fitting that Ken Griffey Jr. would be at the center of the Seattle Mariners' signature playoff moment.
The Kid was already a superstar when the M's made the playoffs in 1995 and faced the Yankees. But that was his first taste of the postseason.
After losing the first two games, the Mariners tied the best-of-five series 2-2 and then won the deciding contest when Griffey scored from first base on an Edgar Martinez double, sliding home ahead of the throw and capping a 6-5 come-from-behind victory.
The Mariners would lose in the ALCS and haven't been back to the playoffs since 2001. So go ahead, M's fans: Watch that video a few times. You deserve it.
Honorable mention: Winning their most recent postseason series, 2001 ALDS, Game 5
St. Louis Cardinals: David Freese's Walk-Off Home Run, 2011 World Series
After tying Game 6 of the 2011 World Series with a triple in the ninth inning, David Freese won it in the 11th with a walk-off home run.
The Cardinals entered the game trailing the Texas Rangers 3-2 in the series. But thanks to Freese's heroics, they forced a Game 7, which they also won.
Freese, not surprisingly, was named World Series MVP.
Honorable mention: Ozzie Smith's walk-off home run, 1985 NLCS, Game 5
Tampa Bay Rays: Winning the Pennant, 2008 ALCS
In the 2008 ALCS, the Tampa Bay Rays built a 3-1 lead over the Red Sox. But Boston came back to win two straight, and the Rays faced the possibility of a disappointing collapse.
Tampa Bay rallied, however, and won Game 7, 3-1, to clinch the franchise's first—and thus far only—trip to the World Series.
The final game ended when rookie David Price entered the game in relief and induced a force-out grounder off the bat of Jed Lowrie.
Honorable mention: Winning their first postseason series, 2008 ALDS, Game 4
Texas Rangers: Winning the Pennant, 2010 ALCS
The Texas Rangers won their first pennant in 2010, advancing to the Fall Classic in six games over the Yankees.
The clincher was a 6-1 victory that ended in satisfying fashion for Texas fans when Neftali Feliz struck out former Ranger Alex Rodriguez.
The Rangers would lose the World Series that year to the Giants and the following year to the Cardinals. They haven't advanced past the division series since.
Honorable mention: Josh Hamilton's big (but not quite big enough) home run, 2011 World Series, Game 6
Toronto Blue Jays: Joe Carter's Walk-Off Home Run, 1993 World Series
In 1993, the Toronto Blue Jays faced the Phillies in the Fall Classic with a chance to bring a second straight trophy north of the border.
In Game 6, with the Jays needing one more victory, Joe Carter stepped to the plate in the ninth inning. Toronto was trailing, 6-5. Two men were on.
The rest is history, as Carter lofted a Mitch Williams offering over the left field wall and sent Jays fans into joyful hysterics.
Honorable mention: Jose Bautista's home run and bat flip, 2015 ALDS, Game 5
Washington Nationals: Winning It All, 2019 World Series
After a slow start to the 2019 season, the Washington Nationals made the playoffs as a wild card and went on a postseason tear that culminated with a comeback victory in Game 7 of the World Series against the Astros.
The Nats were trailing 2-0 heading into the seventh inning. Third baseman Anthony Rendon hit a solo homer to make it 2-1. Later that same inning, veteran Howie Kendrick lined an opposite-field two-run homer off the right field foul pole to make it 3-2.
The Nationals won the game by a final of 6-2 when Daniel Hudson struck out Michael Brantley. It was the Nats' first title and the first one for a D.C. baseball club since the Senators won it all in 1924.
Honorable mention: Jayson Werth's walk-off home run, 2012 NLDS, Game 4
