What Is the Most Iconic Postseason Moment for Every MLB Team?

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

If the 2020 MLB season happens, it will be a much shorter sprint than usual between Opening Day and the playoffs. If and when we get there, we'll undoubtedly be treated to some scintillating October suspense.

While we wait and hope, let's gaze back and highlight the most iconic postseason moment for each team.

In some cases, there were many to choose from. In others, the decision was obvious. Clearly, this involves a healthy amount of subjectivity. But all of the moments featured here, from walk-offs to drought-busting titles, are surely seared into fans' memories.

Until we have actual baseball, reliving old glories is the next-best thing.

Note: We narrowed our focus to things that happened in the cities where teams currently play, so moments for, say, the Brooklyn Dodgers or New York Giants don't count for our purposes.