Belmont Stakes 2020 Results: Predictions for Tiz the Law in Triple Crown Pursuit

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

If Tiz the Law pulls off winning the Triple Crown, it will be the most unique accomplishment in horse racing history.

The Barclay Tagg-trained colt captured the spectator-less Belmont Stakes by 3¾ lengths Saturday, cashing tickets that billed him as the clear-cut favorite. It was the first time in history that the Belmont ran first among Triple Crown races and the first without fans, with attendance banned because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Current odds place Tiz the Law's Triple Crown chances at 6-1, which is far higher than they would be in a typical year in which the heavy favorite won the first leg in convincing fashion.

One could easily argue he has the easiest Triple Crown journey in recent memory. Gone are the days of the six-week marathon slog. He won't have to race again until Sept. 5's Kentucky Derby. Win that showpiece, and the colt won't be on the course again for nearly a month before the Preakness on Oct. 3.

The layoff of nearly three months could be a concern, but Tiz the Law was running for the first time since March on Saturday and looked no worse for wear.

"You had to have in the back of your mind a little bit about the layoff in between," Tagg said, per Greg Joyce of the New York Post. "But he didn't show me anything pertinent that would make me think we'd have a problem. Still, it's not as traditional as it usually is. You're never sure if you got it exactly right. This guy makes it easy for you. He makes it easy. He says, 'I'm ready, let's go.'"

On the other hand, a four-month Triple Crown window increases the odds of something going wrong. Tiz the Law could pull up lame in training, or a new contender could emerge as the horses reach the latter part of their three-year-old season.

Honor A.P. looks like a strong contender after winning the Santa Anita Derby over formerly unbeaten Authentic, a Bob Baffert-trained colt who is also considered a favorite for Kentucky.

There have only been 13 Triple Crown winners in history, so the overwhelming odds remain that Tiz the Law falls short on his journey.

That said, he'll be the first in history to walk into every race fresh, provided he stays healthy.