The Undertaker and WWE Legends Randy Orton Should Target After Beating Edge

Randy Orton referred to himself as his old "Legend Killer" moniker on last week's episode of Raw, which suggests there may be more WWE icons in his crosshairs moving forward.

At Backlash, The Viper beat Edge in the "Greatest Wrestling Match Ever" by hitting him with a low blow and punting him. The next night on Raw, The Rated-R Superstar's best friend, Christian, attempted to stand up for his longtime tag team partner by confronting Orton.

Christian accepted The Viper's challenge to an unsanctioned match, only for Ric Flair to hit him with a low blow before Orton punted him as well.

If WWE intends to have Orton continue to go after legends for the foreseeable future, here are a few who could be on his radar in the coming weeks and months.

The Undertaker

Of all the WWE legends who could have a match with Orton at some point, none loom larger than The Undertaker.

Taker said in the finale of Undertaker: The Last Ride that aired Sunday on WWE Network that he has "no desire" to wrestle again after his excellent Boneyard match against AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36. That's something he has said many times in recent years, though.

The Deadman even admitted he would "have to consider" wrestling another match if WWE Chairman Vince McMahon was "in a pinch" and asked him to do so.

Given how good Orton's match was against Edge at Backlash, The Undertaker could likely enter a bout against The Viper confident that they would deliver regardless of whether it is a traditional fight or something similar to the Boneyard epic.

Edge is one of Undertaker's greatest rivals, so it would make sense for him to step up and put a stop to Orton's path of destruction after putting The Rated-R Superstar on the shelf. The Phenom and Orton have some history as well.

Taker and Orton have faced each other multiple times over the years and had a memorable feud in 2005. They faced each other at WrestleMania 21, SummerSlam, No Mercy and Armageddon that year.

They essentially split the series, but Taker got the win at WrestleMania 21, which was in the middle of Orton's Legend Killer gimmick. He was running through icon after icon at that time and looked like a legitimate threat to end Taker's WrestleMania streak.

Now that 15 years have passed, Orton can shift his focus toward renewing his rivalry with The Undertaker and attempting to end his career.

Orton is firing on all cylinders and is arguably better now than he has been at any time in his career, so it may be tough for Taker to turn down the opportunity if he is presented with the chance to go at it with The Viper one last time.

Kurt Angle

Kurt Angle officially retired last year at WrestleMania 35 when he lost to Baron Corbin in the final match of his career.

He transitioned into a backstage role as a producer after that, and although he was released from the company in April amid coronavirus-related cutbacks, he has appeared quite a bit on WWE programming in recent weeks.

The Olympic gold medalist served as the special guest referee for the Fight Pit match between Matt Riddle and Timothy Thatcher in NXT, he hyped up The Original Bro's SmackDown debut and even weighed in on the "Greatest Wrestling Match Ever" by picking Edge to beat Orton.

Perhaps Orton could take issue with that fact and attempt to take it out on Angle now that his Legend Killer gimmick is new again. The Olympian could similarly call out The Viper for some things he has been doing and saying.

Orton uses the Angle Slam as part of his repertoire and even broke it out during the Backlash match against Edge. Also, he is being advertised for a segment on Monday's Raw that will see Flair declare him the greatest wrestler of all time.

Angle can undoubtedly stake claim to that distinction, as he did it all in WWE and was also the best amateur wrestler in the world at one time.

A confrontation between Orton and Angle could simply be a one-off, with The Viper punting him to get more heat, or perhaps Angle could return for one more match and go out on a higher note than his contest against Corbin at WrestleMania 35.

Ric Flair

Flair has been 100 percent in Orton's corner in recent weeks, but due to how dastardly he has become, The Apex Predator could go rogue at any moment.

In addition to picking Orton to win the "Greatest Wrestling Match Ever," Flair helped his former Evolution stablemate beat Christian by hitting Captain Charisma with a low blow. Now, the WWE legend is set to call Orton the greatest wrestler of all time on Monday's Raw.

Orton and Flair are longtime friends, and The Nature Boy has always been complimentary about his ex-teammate, but seemingly no one is safe from The Viper right now.

If WWE wants to continue building heel heat for Orton, having him punt Flair on Raw would be a great way to do so.

Due to the fact that he's 71 years old and has had a number of health issues, Flair clearly isn't going to wrestle a match, but Orton is perfectly capable of punting him without actually putting him in harm's way.

Even though Orton would be protecting Flair in reality, he can make it look brutal and draw the ire of the WWE Universe even more by brutally attacking a beloved Hall of Famer.

Taking out Flair could then lead to Orton's next feud with a legend such as The Undertaker or Angle, or perhaps even a current Superstar like WWE champion Drew McIntyre stepping up to stop him.

