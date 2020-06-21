'Makes Sense' for Lakers' Anthony Davis to Sign 1-Year Contract, Says NBA Agent

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJune 21, 2020

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 08: Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers celebrates his three pointer during a 112-103 win over the LA Clippers at Staples Center on March 08, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
Harry How/Getty Images

The uncertainty regarding the NBA's salary cap because of the COVID-19 pandemic could lead to Anthony Davis signing a one-year contract with the Los Angeles Lakers this summer.

One agent told John Hollinger of The Athletic that it "makes sense" for every free agent to sign a short-term deal, citing the financial uncertainty created by the pandemic.

"It's just too much unknown," the agent said. "... It probably makes sense for everybody to sign a one-year deal. Even the big free agents—like Anthony Davis—sign a one-year deal [this summer] and see what the numbers are for '21 and sign a contract based off the projections for that."

Davis could theoretically opt in to his contract for the 2020-21 season, which would pay him $28.8 million. Should the NBA salary cap stay flat year-to-year, Davis' new max salary would start at $32.7 million.

The full effect of the coronavirus pandemic on the NBA's finances will not be clear until the end of the season. If the NBA is able to conduct its full postseason in Orlando, Florida, as planned, the losses will largely come from the lack of gate receipts and merchandise purchased by fans who typically attend games. Because the NBA had gotten through roughly 80 percent of the regular season before the pandemic, those overall losses would not be catastrophic.

However, a cancellation of the upcoming postseason would result in billions in lost revenue because of television contracts the league would have to pay back. The NBA's salary cap is determined by year-over-year revenue, so it's possible the cap for next season even goes down.

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

With a vaccine considered unlikely until sometime in 2021, it's possible the effects of the coronavirus continue into the 2020-21 season. If the NBA has to devise another "bubble" situation to play next season, it's likely the cap will take a greater hit then than it will this summer.

In that sense, it may be more palatable for Davis to sign a long-term max deal with the Lakers now to ensure his future is secured rather than taking a risk on the league's financial health in 2021.

Related

    Report: Adam Silver Confident in Restart

    Commissioner believes in ‘bubble concept’ for season despite player concerns and spike in Florida COVID-19 cases (ESPN)

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Adam Silver Confident in Restart

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    Top Free-Agent Options During NBA's Transaction Window

    Ranking the players who could add to your team's depth

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Top Free-Agent Options During NBA's Transaction Window

    Zach Buckley
    via Bleacher Report

    7 Excruciating NBA Contract Decisions This Offseason

    What should these teams do with their free-agents?

    NBA logo
    NBA

    7 Excruciating NBA Contract Decisions This Offseason

    Greg Swartz
    via Bleacher Report

    NBA Sets Transaction Window

    June 23, 12pm ET to June 30, 11:59pm ET

    NBA logo
    NBA

    NBA Sets Transaction Window

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report