Curtis Blaydes, Josh Emmett and All Fighter Payouts from UFC on ESPN 11 Card

Jim Miller, Curtis Blaydes and Josh Emmett took home the biggest earnings by virtue of their victories at UFC on ESPN 11 on Saturday night.

According to Steven Marrocco of MMA Fighting, Miller earned $104,000 for fighting and an additional $104,000 for beating Roosevelt Roberts by first-round submission in a catchweight bout for a total of $208,000, making him the best-compensated fighter on the card.

Curtis Blaydes, who beat Alexander Volkov by unanimous decision in the heavyweight main event to improve to 14-2 professionally, was right behind Miller at $180,000. Emmett made $152,000 for his unanimous-decision win over Shane Burgos in the semi-main event featherweight fight.

The other main-card winners were Raquel Pennington and Belal Muhammad, who earned $126,000 and $100,000, respectively.

Here is a rundown of what the main-card losers took home:

Alexander Volkov: $80,000

Shane Burgos: $75,000

Marion Reneau: $38,000

Lyman Good: $28,000

Roosevelt Roberts: $25,000

There were also seven undercard fights and their payouts were as follows:

Bobby Green ($72,000) def. Clay Guida ($73,000)

Tecia Torres ($96,000) def. Brianna Van Buren ($14,000)

Marc-Andre Barriault ($28,000) def. Oskar Piechota ($20,000)

Gillian Robertson ($50,000) def. Cortney Casey ($53,000)

Justin Jaynes ($24,000) def. Frank Camacho ($25,000)

Lauren Murphy ($76,000) def. Roxanne Modafferi ($50,000)

Austin Hubbard ($50,000) def. Max Rohskopf ($12,000)

One of the most memorable and surprising moments of the night came in the undercard catchweight bout between Justin Jaynes and Frank Camacho. The 30-year-old Jaynes was making his UFC debut on short notice as a fill-in for Matt Frevola.

Frevola was pulled from the fight after his cornerman tested positive for COVID-19, and Jaynes, who now owns a career record of 16-4, was brought in to replace him.

Jaynes went right after Camacho and scored a first-round knockout over a fighter who was competing in his seventh career UFC bout.

While Jaynes had the lowest earnings of any UFC on ESPN 11 winner at just $24,000, he likely earned himself another fight and more opportunities in the future.

Per Marrocco, many of the fighters on Saturday's card may have earned more than reported since sponsorship earnings and certain bonuses are not disclosed.