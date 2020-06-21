ESPN's Windhorst Says NBA Season Is 'Too Big to Fail' and 'It's Going to Happen'

Nick Wass/Associated Press

While there may be a contingent of players who are pushing back on the NBA's return next month, ESPN's Brian Windhorst said Sunday on SportsCenter the "overwhelming majority" of guys are ready to play.

"This, from what everybody I talk to right now, is too big to fail. The overwhelming majority of players are excited. They want to be there. They know that there's going to be positive tests as they start entering the bubble with their teams in the next few days. Can I say that that's going to be the case next Sunday when we talk? No, I cannot. But right now, this is too big to fail.

"From what I understand, it is going to happen. Despite all of these challenges, despite legitimate concerns, particularly concerns about people who will be in the bubble in Orlando who are not under quarantine, it's going to happen. They're on the verge of coming to an agreement that could be announced in the next 48 hours, certainly before training camps reopen in the middle of this week.

"And they all admit there's concerns. But they all admit this is the best they can do. And they're feeling themselves for the wave of potential positive tests back that are going to come in the next few days explaining it that we want to find out who's sick so we can get them healthy so we can establish the bubble. Again, that is a rhetoric that may look silly in a few days or it may be reality, but we are headed towards at least a restart of training camp with agreement from the union very soon."

Players are slated to return to their respective markets this week, where they will undergo COVID-19 testing in preparation for the beginning of training camp. Teams will have a short camp in their market before traveling to Orlando on July 7 to prepare for the resumption of the 2019-20 season, currently scheduled for July 31.

Uncertainty regarding the NBA's return has increased in recent weeks, due in part to concerns over safety and players who do not want to distract from social justice issues. Kyrie Irving and Dwight Howard have been among the most outspoken players cautioning against the return, with Irving leading a conference call earlier this month to express his doubts.

"I don't support going into Orlando," Irving said on the call, per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium. "I'm not with the systematic racism and the bulls--t. … Something smells a little fishy. Whether we want to admit it or not, we are targeted as black men every day we wake up."

Florida's recent spike in COVID cases has led to deepening concerns by both players and league executives, per ESPN's Zach Lowe and Baxter Holmes. A team executive described NBA Commissioner Adam Silver as "resolute but somber" in his desire to move forward with the "bubble" plan.

Florida has become one of the nation's hot spots for COVID-19, reporting a single-day high of 4,049 new cases Saturday. Florida is one of 22 states where cases are increasing.