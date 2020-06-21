RBC Heritage 2020: Final Odds, Tee Times, Live Stream, TV Schedule

Gerry Broome/Associated Press

Golf fans are in for a thrilling conclusion to the RBC Heritage on Sunday at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head, South Carolina.

Four players are tied for the lead at 15 under, with three players trailing at 14 under and a whole crowd of players at 13 under. Needless to say, there could be fireworks.

Webb Simpson is one of the players at 15 under after posting a three-under 68 on Saturday. A win would be pretty consequential for Simpson, as it would likely result in him taking the top spot in the FedEx Cup standings, per the PGA Tour website.

But while Simpson played steady golf yet again, he finds himself in the second-to-last pairing. Why? Well, partly because Englishman Tyrrell Hatton blitzed the field with an eight-under 63, earning a shot to play in the final group alongside Mexican Abraham Ancer, who shot 65 on Saturday.

The finale to the Charles Schwab Challenge earlier in June offered fans some riveting theater following the resumption of PGA Tour play. There is going to be more of the same Sunday.

RBC Heritage Sunday Information

TV Coverage: Golf Channel (1-3 p.m. ET); CBS (3-6 p.m. ET)

Live Stream: CBSSports.com and CBS Sports app. PGA Tour Live for featured group coverage.

Odds

Webb Simpson: 9-2

Abraham Ancer: 7-1

Tyrrell Hatton: 6-1

Ryan Palmer 11-1

Daniel Berger: 11-1

Joel Dahmen 16-1

Bryson DeChambeau: 20-1

Matthew Fitzpatrick: 20-1

Odds via Oddschecker.

Tee Times

1:30 p.m. ET: Chris Stroud, Sergio Garcia

1:40 p.m. ET: Joel Dahmen, Joaquin Niemann

1:50 p.m. ET: Carlos Ortiz, Daniel Berger

2 p.m. ET: Ryan Palmer, Webb Simpson

2:10 p.m. ET: Tyrrell Hatton, Abraham Ancer

Full list of tee times can be found on PGATour.com.

Preview

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Simpson's consistent play makes him a threat to win the tournament. The same can be said of co-leader Ryan Palmer, who has gone 65-67-66 over the three rounds.

But Hatton and Ancer have the momentum. Hatton went 64-63 on Friday and Saturday, respectively, with Ancer carding a 65 on Saturday after firing off a 64 on Friday.

Not to mention, both players are trending in the right direction when it comes to their careers. Hatton has had a fairly successful 2020, which featured a win at the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill. Ancer, meanwhile, has climbed into the top 30 in the world rankings.

Then again, any number of players could get hot—Hatton's score was just one of a whopping six 63s recorded Saturday.

Berger figures to be in the mix yet again. The 27-year-old was one of those who carded a 63 on Saturday, and he knows how to fight. Berger birdied the 18th hole on the final day of the Charles Schwab Challenge to earn a spot in a playoff. Berger subsequently defeated Collin Morikawa to win the tournament.

A few stars find themselves at 12 under heading into the final round.

Bryson DeChambeau managed a rather frustrating one-under 70 on Saturday, but his new-found length and general acumen give him the ability to post a low score.

Meanwhile, good friends Brooks Koepka and Dustin Johnson will be paired together as they attempt to chase down the leaders.

Rory McIlroy might have a hard time getting into contention given he is five shots back. But he has rebounded nicely from a one-over 72 in Thursday's opening round to give himself a slim chance. Aside from an underwhelming showing at the Charles Schwab Challenge, the world No. 1 has yet to place outside the top five in any event in 2020.

Though he is less heralded, fans should not sleep on Joaquin Niemann at 13 under. The 21-year-old already has a PGA Tour victory and has played some excellent golf this past week.

All stats obtained via PGATour.com, unless otherwise noted.