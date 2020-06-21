Top Rank Boxing Results: Emanuel Navarrete Beats Uriel Lopez Via Knockout

Isaac Brekken/Associated Press

Top Rank Boxing made its return to Mexico City on Saturday night with Emanuel Navarrete (32-1, 28 KOs) facing Uriel Lopez (13-14-1, 6 KOs) in a featherweight bout.

The fight was scheduled for 10 rounds, yet Navarrete only needed six to finish off Lopez.

Navarrete initially dropped Lopez with a body shot in the fifth round, which gave Navarrete the opening he needed to go after his opponent. After Lopez got back up, Navarrete attacked with multiple combinations landing before the round ended.

Lopez escaped the round, but it only gave Navarrete the time to recharge he needed. Navarrete came out for the sixth round throwing multiple combinations, mixing up body shots and blows to the head with ease; Lopez could hardly keep up.

A left hook to Lopez's body dropped him for good, with the referee only counting to eight before calling off the fight.

The final tally had Navarrete landing 190 punches to Lopez's 49. Navarrete's reach was just too much to overcome.

Navarrete had been out of the ring since knocking out Jeo Santisima in late February as part of the Wilder-Fury II undercard. The victory allowed Navarrete to retain his junior featherweight title for the fifth straight match.

Saturday's night was a non-title bout, but the stakes were high for Navarrete, who continues to solidify his legacy in the sport.

It's the 27th straight win for Navarrete, who accomplished the feat just an hour outside his hometown of San Juan Zitlaltepec.

No fans were in attendance on Saturday due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Here's a look at how the rest of the evening fared:

Top Rank Boxing: Navarrete vs. Lopez Card Results

Ivan Armando Garcia def. Roberto Palomares via unanimous decision (59-56, 59-55, 59-55)

Sergio Sanchez def. Gustavo Alan Pina via Round 3 KO

Edwin Palomares def. Carlos Ornelas via Round 5 TKO

Undercard Recap

Sergio Sanchez landed the punch of the undercard with a devastating knockout of Gustavo Alan Pina.

The two had been relatively even after two rounds until Sanchez saw an opportunity to throw an uppercut at the start of Round 3, which had Pina collapsing immediately. The referee called the bout right away with Pina (8-3, 5 KOs) out cold.

It was an impressive showing for Sanchez, who now moves his record to 15-1 (9 KOs).

Edwin Palomares moved to 13-3-1 (4 KOs) by dominating Carlos Ornelas (25-3, 14 KOs) and landing twice as many blows (166-82), but it was a particularly brutal beating for Ornelas' body, which took 56 hits.

A right hook to the ribs finally sent Ornelas to the mat midway through Round 5. After initially popping right back up, Ornelas went back down to one knee, leading his corner to toss in the towel before the referee even finished his count.

The only undercard bout to go the distance was the night's opening match between Ivan Armando Garcia and Roberto Palomares. The six-round fight saw Mexico City native Garcia land 98 total punches and earn a relatively smooth victory over Palomares to get the evening started.