Video: Ravens' Lamar Jackson Autographs Madden 21 Poster for Lil Wayne

Reigning NFL MVP and Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson landed on the Madden NFL 21 cover this year, and EA Sports showed him signing a poster of that cover for Lil Wayne on Saturday:

Jackson broke out in his second NFL season, throwing a league-leading 36 touchdown passes to just six interceptions. The Ravens went 13-2 under his leadership; he sat out in Week 17 because Baltimore had already clinched the AFC's No. 1 seed.

That makes Jackson's stats all the more impressive, as he also rushed for 1,206 yards and seven scores, averaging 6.9 yards per carry. He was efficient in the air, too, completing 66.1 percent of his passes and tossing 8.9 adjusted yards per attempt.

Jackson was just the second unanimous MVP award winner, per Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated.

Naturally, it's easy to be a fan of Jackson's, which appears to be the case for Lil Wayne, even if he's also a Green Bay Packers fan [Warning: NSFW language].

Lil Wayne could get to see his team take on Jackson's Ravens in the 2021 season, when the two teams are scheduled to play next.