Video: Ravens' Lamar Jackson Autographs Madden 21 Poster for Lil Wayne

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorJune 21, 2020

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - JANUARY 11: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens looks to pass against the Tennessee Titans during the AFC Divisional Playoff game at M&T Bank Stadium on January 11, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Will Newton/Getty Images)
Will Newton/Getty Images

Reigning NFL MVP and Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson landed on the Madden NFL 21 cover this year, and EA Sports showed him signing a poster of that cover for Lil Wayne on Saturday:

Jackson broke out in his second NFL season, throwing a league-leading 36 touchdown passes to just six interceptions. The Ravens went 13-2 under his leadership; he sat out in Week 17 because Baltimore had already clinched the AFC's No. 1 seed.

That makes Jackson's stats all the more impressive, as he also rushed for 1,206 yards and seven scores, averaging 6.9 yards per carry. He was efficient in the air, too, completing 66.1 percent of his passes and tossing 8.9 adjusted yards per attempt.

Jackson was just the second unanimous MVP award winner, per Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated.

Naturally, it's easy to be a fan of Jackson's, which appears to be the case for Lil Wayne, even if he's also a Green Bay Packers fan [Warning: NSFW language].

Lil Wayne could get to see his team take on Jackson's Ravens in the 2021 season, when the two teams are scheduled to play next.  

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Related

    Report: Dallas Goedert Sucker-Punched

    Eagles TE was hit 'unprovoked' at a restaurant, went to the hospital as a precaution and is fine

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Dallas Goedert Sucker-Punched

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    NFLPA Advises Players to Stop Players-Only Workouts Given the Recent Outbreaks

    NFL logo
    NFL

    NFLPA Advises Players to Stop Players-Only Workouts Given the Recent Outbreaks

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Homes for Under-the-Radar Free Agents

    Eight vets who can still produce 💪

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Homes for Under-the-Radar Free Agents

    Maurice Moton
    via Bleacher Report

    NFL's Most Intriguing Project Players

    The developing player on every team who could become a key piece on their squad's roster

    Baltimore Ravens logo
    Baltimore Ravens

    NFL's Most Intriguing Project Players

    Brent Sobleski
    via Bleacher Report