2020 NBA Mock Draft: Projections for Xavier Tillman, Top College Upperclassmen

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The number of college upperclassmen selected in the first round of the NBA draft has decreased recently, but those players could be more productive than some of their underclassmen counterparts.

Michigan State's Xavier Tillman and Cassius Winston are two of the most tenured collegiate players that could make an immediate impact out of the 2020 NBA draft.

Tillman and Winston are two of many juniors and seniors who will look to follow in the footsteps of Rui Hachimura, Matisse Thybulle and Brandon Clarke, who jumped right into important roles in their rookie seasons after being chosen as upperclassmen in the 2019 NBA draft.

2020 NBA 1st-Round Mock Draft

1. Golden State Warriors: Anthony Edwards, SG, Georgia

Video Play Button Videos you might like

2. Cleveland Cavaliers: James Wiseman, C, Memphis

3. Minnesota Timberwolves: LaMelo Ball, PG, Illawarra Hawks

4. Atlanta Hawks: Deni Avdija, SF, Maccabi Tel Aviv

5. Detroit Pistons: Obi Toppin, PF, Dayton

6. New York Knicks: Tyrese Haliburton, PG, Iowa State

7. Chicago Bulls: Isaac Okoro, SF, Auburn

8. Charlotte Hornets: Onyeka Okongwu, PF/C, USC

9. Washington Wizards: Devin Vassell, SG/SF, Florida State

10. Phoenix Suns: Killian Hayes, PG, Ratiopharm Ulm

11. San Antonio Spurs: Cole Anthony, PG, North Carolina

12. Sacramento Kings: Aaron Nesmith, SF, Vanderbilt

13. New Orleans Pelicans: RJ Hampton, SG, New Zealand Breakers

14. Portland Trail Blazers: Saddiq Bey, SF, Villanova

15. Orlando Magic: Tyrese Maxey, SG, Kentucky

16. Minnesota Timberwolves (from Brooklyn): Kira Lewis Jr., PG, Alabama

17. Boston Celtics (from Memphis): Precious Achiuwa, PF/C, Memphis

18. Dallas Mavericks: Patrick Williams, SF, Florida State

19. Milwaukee Bucks (from Indiana): Jahmi'us Ramsey, SG, Texas Tech

20. Brooklyn Nets (from Philadelphia): Jaden McDaniels, SF, Washington

21. Denver Nuggets (from Houston): Josh Green, SG, Arizona

22. Philadelphia 76ers (from Oklahoma City): Tre Jones, PG, Duke

23. Miami Heat: Nico Mannion, PG, Arizona

24. Utah Jazz: Theo Maledon, PG, ASVEL

25. Oklahoma City Thunder (from Denver): Xavier Tillman, PF/C, Michigan State

26. Boston Celtics: Cassius Winston, PG, Michigan State

27. New York Knicks (from Los Angeles Clippers): Jalen Smith, PF/C, Maryland

28. Toronto Raptors: Desmond Bane, SG, TCU

29. Los Angeles Lakers: Tyrell Terry, PG, Stanford

30. Boston Celtics (from Milwaukee): Daniel Oturu, C, Minnesota

Predictions for Top College Upperclassmen

Xavier Tillman, C, Michigan State

Al Goldis/Associated Press

Tillman is positioning himself as the top upperclassman in the draft class.

The Athletic's Sam Vecenie, who listed the Michigan State big man as the No. 22 overall prospect, detailed what has stood out about Tillman so far.

"He watches tape constantly, and it shows in his anticipation and basketball IQ on both ends of the floor," Vecenie said. "In interviews, he’s impressed with his recall of certain sequences, his understanding of the role he’d be likely to play, and the way that he can explain and break down certain concepts. His maturity and professionalism has also stood out for teams."

The junior averaged a double-double in his junior season, with 13.7 points and 10.3 rebounds per game. He also chipped in three assists, 2.1 blocks and 1.2 steals per contest.

While those totals increased, Tillman's shooting percentages dropped with more field-goal attempts. He was 55 percent from the field, 26 percent from three-point range and made 66.7 percent of his foul shots.

If he works on his shooting and continues to improve his post presence, Tillman could develop into a solid backup frontcourt option for a contender.

Since there is an abundance of young talent in the draft class, Tillman likely will not hear his name called until the early 20s at best.

Oklahoma City could be an ideal landing spot for the Michigan State junior since it needs a consistent backup to Steven Adams.

With Nerlens Noel set to hit free agency, the Thunder could look to the draft for a cheaper option, and Tillman could be more intriguing to them over a project like Jalen Smith or Daniel Oturu that could need a year or two to develop before making a consistent impact.

Prediction: No. 25 overall to Oklahoma City.

Cassius Winston, PG, Michigan State

John Beale/Associated Press

Winston was one of the most consistent collegiate guards over the last three seasons.

He averaged over 10 points per game on three occasions, including back-to-back years with 18 points per contest to close out his career.

As a senior, he increased his three-point shooting percentage compared to his junior year. He also put up over five assists per game in each of his four seasons.

Winston's experience at the point could interest the Boston Celtics, who brought in Grant Williams and Carsen Edwards as college upperclassmen in 2019.

The Michigan State product could add to the guard depth in Boston, where he may compete with Edwards and G League Player of the Year Tremont Waters for playing time.

Winston will not feature as the starting point guard, like he did with the Spartans, but his years of experience in pressure-packed situations could help the Celtics when Kemba Walker and others are resting on the bench.

Prediction: No. 26 overall to Boston.

Desmond Bane, SG, TCU

Orlin Wagner/Associated Press

Desmond Bane is one of the best prospects that some NBA fans are not aware of at the moment.

The senior did not receive much national recognition for his exploits at TCU, but he was one of the best scorers in the Big 12 during his senior campaign.

The shooting guard averaged a career best 16.6 points per game while shooting 44.2 percent from three-point range.

Bane shined in the few opportunities he received to play ranked teams, as he produced over 20 points in upsets over Baylor and Texas Tech.

His three-point shooting has drawn some comparisons to Brooklyn's Joe Harris, according to Vecenie.

"The name Joe Harris has come up in comparison a few times, given Bane’s ability to knock down shots consistently, and the ability to knock them down off of movement," Vecenie said.

Toronto could be among the teams looking for guard depth at the back end of the first round, and if Fred VanVleet leaves in free agency, it could look more in that direction.

Even if VanVleet stays, Bane could provide three-point shooting depth off the bench as Toronto looks to keep pace with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Prediction: No. 28 overall to Toronto.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90.

Statistics obtained from ESPN.com.