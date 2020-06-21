ESPYs 2020: Nominees for Awards and Latest Comments Entering Event

David Liam Kyle/Getty Images

The ESPYs will be different in 2020, combining with the Sports Humanitarian Awards to bring a show less focused on athletic achievement and more focused on traits like courage, perseverance and public service.

Given that many sporting events have been cancelled or postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, changing up the ESPYs made sense as well. The event will be hosted by WNBA star Sue Bird, USWNT legend Megan Rapinoe and Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson.

The event will take place on Sunday, June 21 at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN. Below is the list of awards being handed out, the winners who have already been announced and the nominees for those that haven't.

Awards, Finalists and Winners

Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award



Finalists

Nelson Cruz, Minnesota Twins

Kevin Love, Cleveland Cavaliers

Devin and Jason McCourty, New England Patriots

Maya Moore, Minnesota Lynx

Titus O’Neil, WWE

Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year

Finalists

Denver Broncos

Los Angeles Dodgers

New York City FC

Sacramento Kings

Corporate Community Impact Award

Finalists

Anthem Foundation

Nike

Burton Snowboards

Peach Bowl

Can't-Stop-Watching Moment

Finalists



Jackson State Manager Thomas Lee Drills 3

Riley Sartain-Vaughn Bat Flip

Newtown Wins Title on Anniversary of Sandy Hook Shooting

Obed Lekhehle High Jump

Arthur Ashe Award for Courage: Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love

Love won this award for being an advocate for mental health and for opening up about his own struggles.

Love told Jeff Zillgitt of USA Today he was "incredibly humbled" to win the award:

"It's really a profound honor if you look back at that group of men and women who I admire. Billie Jean King, Muhammad Ali, Bill Russell, to name a few. It's very, very humbling to see my name next to those. I just feel like I have so much more work to do. Those are people who put in a lifetime of work. With my name next to theirs, I have an obligation and opportunity to make a lot of change in the world of mental health."

Love first opened up about his own mental health struggles in a 2018 article for The Players' Tribune, recounting a panic attack he had during a game in the 2017-18 season.

Jimmy V Award for Perseverance: Mesabi Range College running back Taquarius Wair

Wair survived a fire when he was four years old that killed his sister Shawneece and left him severely injured, costing him the fingers on his left hand. He spent a month in a coma and was given just a 20 percent chance of survival.

But now he's chasing a career in football.

"It is an honor to receive the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance and humbling to be on a list with the previous recipients," he told ESPN. "I use the phrase 'Don't give up' in my life every day, and I will continue to do so in the fight for my dream."

Pat Tillman Award for Service: Boxer Kim Clavel

Clavel won this award after putting her boxing career on hold to return to nursing in Montreal amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I said, 'OK, I'm young, I'm healthy, I've got arms, I've got legs and I can help. I want to help,'" she told Elizabeth Merrill of ESPN.

The award is in honor of the late Pat Tillman, who gave up his NFL career for military service after the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. Tillman died in Afghanistan in 2004 from friendly fire.

Stuart Scott ENSPIRE Award: WNBA and WNBA Players Association

The WNBA and the Players Association were given this award for agreeing to an eight-year collective bargaining agreement that will run through the 2027 season.

Per ESPN, the deal included "salaries for top players increasing by nearly $100,000 (to $215,000) in addition to changes to free agency, travel improvements, additional motherhood and family-planning benefits, enhanced marketing and career-development opportunities, and changes to revenue-sharing potential."