NBA to Allow Up to 10 Coaches at Facilities Starting Tuesday Ahead of Restart

The NBA will allow as many as 10 coaches in team facilities beginning Tuesday amid the league's ramp-up toward a July 30 return following the 2019-20 season's suspension because of the COVID-19 pandemic, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Teams can also have four players at facilities from Tuesday through June 30 and eight players from July 1-9, per Wojnarowski. Afterward, teams will head to Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, to finish the season.

Twenty-two of the league's 30 teams will complete the 2019-20 campaign, which is scheduled to consist of eight regular-season games before a 16-team postseason that will run into October.

The NBA allowed teams to reopen practice facilities as early as May 8 provided local government restrictions didn't prevent franchises from doing so at that time. Some states opened earlier than others amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rules have been strict at team facilities, with team workouts barred and head and assistant coaches banned from taking part in any player activities. Furthermore, no more than four players were allowed at facilities at the same time.

The NBA is not leaving any stone unturned in its safety protocols, sending teams a 113-page protocol that even includes rules on table tennis (no doubles) and snorkeling (no sharing snorkels), per Sopan Deb and Scott Cacciola of the New York Times.

The league is also creating a COVID-19 hotline for people to report violations they see in Florida, per Shams Charania and Sam Amick of The Athletic.

ESPN's Wide World of Sports Complex will be the home for the NBA's restart, which will take place in three buildings on the campus. The 22 teams will be split into three hotels.