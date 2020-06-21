Triple Crown 2020: Examining Tiz the Law's Odds and Potential to Win Each Race

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

Tiz the Law faces the longest wait in history to win the Triple Crown.

The 2020 Belmont Stakes winner has until the first week of September to prepare for the Kentucky Derby and then another month to get ready for the Preakness Stakes.

The time between Saturday's Belmont and the September 5 race at Churchill Downs is longer than the usual six-week Triple Crown pursuit. While that is far from ideal, Tiz the Law should be in good position to at least challenge for the second jewel of the three-race series.

Before he entered post No. 8 at Belmont Park, Tiz the Law had not competed since the Florida Derby at Gulfstream Park on March 28.

The victorious horse showed no signs of rust as jockey Manny Franco drove him to the front around the final turn. Prior to surging past Tap It to Win, Tiz the Law looked comfortable in the middle of the pack while his rider calculated the best move.

Trainer Barclay Tagg, who won his first Belmont, noted how smoothly the race went for his horse, per ESPN: "Everything just went like clockwork."

The 82-year-old experienced a Triple Crown chase in 2003 with Funny Cide, who won the Kentucky Derby and Preakness before falling in the Belmont to Empire Maker in a six-horse field.

Tagg pointed out there are differences between how Funny Cide and Tiz the Law run, per NBC Sports' Mia Zanzucchi.

"They are completely different horses," Tagg said. "Tiz is more malleable. Funny Cide was all run. You couldn't hold him. He was a strong horse and very tough."

If Tiz the Law runs in a similar style at Churchill Downs and Pimlico Race Course, he should be in contention for both races. It is also worth noting some of the top three-year-old horses might not challenge Tiz the Law at either race.

Nadal was retired by his owners after suffering an injury earlier this season, while Charlatan and Maxfield are in the early stages of recovering from serious injuries.

One of the few things that could get in Tiz the Law's way is the length of the two remaining races. He has not competed in a 1 1/4-mile race like the Kentucky Derby or at the 1 3/16-mile length of the Preakness. However, he has won back-to-back 1 1/8-mile competitions, and with many weeks of training ahead, Tagg and Franco should help build up any extra stamina required.

Although plenty can change between now and September, Tiz the Law stands a fairly decent shot at capturing the Triple Crown. At +300 (bet $100 to win $300) to do so, per Bovada, Tiz the Law is more than worth the wager.

