Belmont Stakes Results 2020: Video Replay of Tiz the Law Triple Crown Leg 1 Win

Blake SchusterAnalyst IJune 20, 2020

2020 Belmont Stakes favorite Tiz the Law broke out of the gates well to pull into the top three heading into the first turn. After settling into a solid stride, jockey Manuel Franco cut to the front of the pack and took a two-lengths lead into the finish line.

Dr Post finished second with Max Player following in third.

Franco was able to look behind him before crossing the line as no other competitors were close to catching him. 

It's the first New York-bred horse to win the Belmont Stakes since Forester in 1882. Up next is the 2020 Kentucky Stakes on September 5. 

Related

    Tiz the Law becomes first Belmont Stakes winner from New York since 1882

    Horse Racing logo
    Horse Racing

    Tiz the Law becomes first Belmont Stakes winner from New York since 1882

    Associated Press
    via the Guardian

    Tiz the Law Wins at Belmont 🏇

    Heavy favorite finishes first in 152nd running of Belmont Stakes, first leg of 2020 Triple Crown

    Horse Racing logo
    Horse Racing

    Tiz the Law Wins at Belmont 🏇

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Triple Crown Predictions for 2020 🔮

    Horse Racing logo
    Horse Racing

    Triple Crown Predictions for 2020 🔮

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    Belmont Stakes 2020: Triple Crown Results, Standings, Payouts, Replay Highlights

    Horse Racing logo
    Horse Racing

    Belmont Stakes 2020: Triple Crown Results, Standings, Payouts, Replay Highlights

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report