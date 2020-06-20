Belmont Stakes Results 2020: Video Replay of Tiz the Law Triple Crown Leg 1 Win

2020 Belmont Stakes favorite Tiz the Law broke out of the gates well to pull into the top three heading into the first turn. After settling into a solid stride, jockey Manuel Franco cut to the front of the pack and took a two-lengths lead into the finish line.

Dr Post finished second with Max Player following in third.

Franco was able to look behind him before crossing the line as no other competitors were close to catching him.

It's the first New York-bred horse to win the Belmont Stakes since Forester in 1882. Up next is the 2020 Kentucky Stakes on September 5.