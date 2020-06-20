Belmont Stakes 2020 Payout: Prize Money Purse and Triple Crown Order of Finish

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJune 20, 2020

ELMONT, NEW YORK - JUNE 20: Jockey Manuel Franco celebrates atop Tiz the Law #8 after crossing the finish line to win the 152nd running of the Belmont Stakes at Belmont Park on June 20, 2020 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
Al Bello/Getty Images

Tiz The Law was the prohibitive favorite heading into the Belmont Stakes. He showed why with a dominant performance on Saturday, winning by four lengths with a dominant final push down the stretch. 

Dr Post finished second, while Max Player came in third and Pneumatic fourth.  

The total purse for this year's Belmont Stakes was $1 million, with $535,000 going to Tiz The Law. Here is the payout information (per the NBC broadcast):

  • Tiz The Law: Win ($3.60), Place ($2.90), Show ($2.60)
  • Dr Post: Win (n/a), Place ($5.80), Show ($4.20)
  • Max Player: Win (n/a), Place (n/a), Show ($5.20)

                      

This article will be updated shortly to provide more information on this game.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Kodiac Lights Up Ascot June 20 With Three Group Winners

    Horse Racing logo
    Horse Racing

    Kodiac Lights Up Ascot June 20 With Three Group Winners

    Martin Stevens/Racing Post
    via BloodHorse.com

    Tiz the Law becomes first Belmont Stakes winner from New York since 1882

    Horse Racing logo
    Horse Racing

    Tiz the Law becomes first Belmont Stakes winner from New York since 1882

    Associated Press
    via the Guardian

    Tiz the Law Wins at Belmont 🏇

    Heavy favorite finishes first in 152nd running of Belmont Stakes, first leg of 2020 Triple Crown

    Horse Racing logo
    Horse Racing

    Tiz the Law Wins at Belmont 🏇

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Triple Crown Predictions for 2020 🔮

    Horse Racing logo
    Horse Racing

    Triple Crown Predictions for 2020 🔮

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report