Belmont Stakes 2020 Payout: Prize Money Purse and Triple Crown Order of Finish

Al Bello/Getty Images

Tiz The Law was the prohibitive favorite heading into the Belmont Stakes. He showed why with a dominant performance on Saturday, winning by four lengths with a dominant final push down the stretch.

Dr Post finished second, while Max Player came in third and Pneumatic fourth.

The total purse for this year's Belmont Stakes was $1 million, with $535,000 going to Tiz The Law. Here is the payout information (per the NBC broadcast):

Tiz The Law: Win ($3.60), Place ($2.90), Show ($2.60)

Dr Post: Win (n/a), Place ($5.80), Show ($4.20)

Max Player: Win (n/a), Place (n/a), Show ($5.20)

This article will be updated shortly to provide more information on this game.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.