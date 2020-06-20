Michelle Wie West, Husband Jonnie Announce Birth of Daughter McKenna

U.S. Women's Open champion Michelle Wie West announced on social media that she gave birth to a baby girl, McKenna Kamalei Yoona West. 

Wie West and husband Jonnie West welcomed their first child on Friday.

"Kenna baby, I have waited my entire life to meet you," Wie wrote. "Makenna Kamalei Yoona West, your daddy and I love you more than any words can describe. You are our entire world we can’t wait to watch you grow."

Kamalei is Hawaiian for "beloved child," per the Associated Press.

Wie West, a five-time LPGA Tour winner, took home the 2014 U.S. Women's Open. She has five top-five finishes in majors for her career.

West, who is the son of NBA legend Jerry West, is the Golden State Warriors' director of basketball operations.

The couple married last August in Beverly Hills and announced Wie's pregnancy this past January.

