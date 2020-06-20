Report: 4 Yankees Staffers Tested Positive for COVID-19

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJune 20, 2020

The New York Yankees logo is painted on the field before an exhibition baseball game between the Yankees and the Pittsburgh Pirates Thursday, Feb. 27, 2014, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

Four New York Yankees employees have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a report from George A. King III of the New York Post.

Per King, "Two members work at George M. Steinbrenner Field and two have ties to the nearby minor league complex. The members were not identified by name or exact job descriptions, nor was it known when they were tested."

                          

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Report: Manfred Could Mandate Season

    If MLBPA rejects MLB's latest proposal, commissioner is expected to intervene and set the 2020 schedule

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Report: Manfred Could Mandate Season

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Update on What the Yankees Are Doing During Shutdown

    New York Yankees logo
    New York Yankees

    Update on What the Yankees Are Doing During Shutdown

    Joe LoGrippo
    via Pinstripe Alley

    How the 1995 ALDS Changed the Yankees and Mariners

    Bob Klapisch goes inside the dramatic series that kept the M's in Seattle and paved the way for the Yankees' dynasty

    New York Yankees logo
    New York Yankees

    How the 1995 ALDS Changed the Yankees and Mariners

    Bob Klapisch
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: MLB Considering Ties If Season Resumes

    Starting a runner on second base in extra innings also reportedly agreed to

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Report: MLB Considering Ties If Season Resumes

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report