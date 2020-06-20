Khari Blasingame's Agent Denies Rape Allegations Against Titans FB at Vanderbilt

Will Newton/Getty Images

The agent for Khari Blasingame issued a statement Saturday addressing rape allegations made against the Tennessee Titans fullback.

"We believe every woman should be heard and respected," Nate Litwin said. "My client had a consensual relationship with this person while they were both in college. The allegation of rape now being made more than four years later is false."

Blasingame spent five seasons at Vanderbilt prior to entering the NFL in 2019.

Early Saturday morning, Twitter user @baldheadQT (warning: thread contains profanity and graphic details) alleged Blasingame raped her when she was a freshman at Vanderbilt. She said she didn't make a report at the time because "I didn't ... at the time realize my experience was rape."

"I still fear not being believed," she wrote. "... I already don't feel safe visiting VU, so believe me or don't."

She noted Vanderbilt used Blasingame in one of its marketing campaigns when he was a senior that it still displays on a website for Project Safe, which is Vanderbilt's "center for sexual misconduct prevention and response."

Blasingame signed with the Minnesota Vikings following the 2019 draft and joined their practice squad in August. The Titans added him to their active roster in November, and he made six appearances for Tennessee.