Belmont Stakes 2020: Triple Crown Results, Standings, Payouts, Replay Highlights

Tiz the Law pulled away from Dr Post to win the 152nd running of the Belmont Stakes at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York, on Saturday.

The Belmont has traditionally been the third leg of the Triple Crown, but with the coronavirus pandemic causing both the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes to be delayed, the Belmont Stakes became the first jewel of the Triple Crown in 2020.

Here is a rundown of the payouts for the top three finishers in Saturday's race:

1. Tiz the Law (4-5): $3.60, $2.90, $2.60

2. Dr Post (7-1): x, $5.80, $4.20

3. Max Player (14-1): x, x, $5.20

NBC Sports provided a replay of Tiz the Law's winning run:

The full order of finish was as follows:

1. Tiz the Law

2. Dr Post

3. Max Player

4. Pneumatic

5. Tap It To Win

6. Sole Volante

7. Modernist

8. Farmington Road

9. Fore Left

10. Jungle Runner

The race largely played out as expected, with Tap It To Win setting the pace and leading much of the race while Tiz the Law lurked. Jockey Manny Franco made his move on the final turn, and Tiz the Law proceeded to blow away the rest of the field.

There was a great deal of uncertainty entering the Belmont for several reasons, including the fact that horses, jockeys and trainers had been preparing to run the 10-furlong Kentucky Derby, only for extenuating circumstances to move the nine-furlong Belmont Stakes to the front of the rotation.

The Belmont had been a 12-furlong race since 1926, but an adjustment was made to make it shorter given the truncated preparation time for all involved.

While some horse racing has continued during the COVID-19 pandemic, a full schedule hasn't been run, and many tracks across the United States have either run infrequently or not at all.

There were 10 horses entered to run in Saturday's race, and Tiz the Law was the clear favorite at 4-5, followed by Tap It To Win at 5-1.

Tiz the Law, who was ridden by Franco and trained by Barclay Tagg, entered the Belmont coming off a win in the Florida Derby. He was also looking to become the first New York-bred horse to win the Belmont Stakes since Forester in 1882, which he ultimately accomplished.

Meanwhile, Tap It To Win was coming off two allowance race wins prior to the Belmont and had the formidable combination of jockey John Velazquez and trainer Mark Casse guiding him. Tap It To Win looked strong early, but faded down the stretch.

On paper, Tiz the Law and Tap It To Win looked like the clear standouts in a talented group entering the race, but the field may have been even stronger had COVID-19 not impacted the lead-up so significantly.

Still, the Belmont Stakes is a Triple Crown race all the same, and Tiz the Law will now have an opportunity to go after the second leg of the Triple Crown in the form of the Kentucky Derby on Sept. 5, provided Tagg enters him into the race.