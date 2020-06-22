1 Player Each NFL Team Should Consider Trading Before the 2020 Season

0 of 32

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

While the 2020 NFL offseason is now closer to its end than its beginning, a plethora of potential moves could still be made. Several notable names remain available in free agency, and the trade market will stay open well into the regular season.

While the early offseason is typically when swaps are made, the high-profile trades of Jadeveon Clowney and Laremy Tunsil happened just before the start of last year's regular season. Similar deals could be completed late in the 2020 offseason, as well.

Teams looking to move on from an aging veteran, needing to create cap space or hoping to avoid a contract dispute are all candidates to put players on the trading block. With that in mind, we'll examine one player from each franchise who fits the narrative.

We're not saying that each of these players needs to be dealt, only that if a team is going to trade a player, these are the best candidates.