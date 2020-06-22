1 Player Each NFL Team Should Consider Trading Before the 2020 Season

1 Player Each NFL Team Should Consider Trading Before the 2020 SeasonJune 22, 2020
While the 2020 NFL offseason is now closer to its end than its beginning, a plethora of potential moves could still be made. Several notable names remain available in free agency, and the trade market will stay open well into the regular season.
While the early offseason is typically when swaps are made, the high-profile trades of Jadeveon Clowney and Laremy Tunsil happened just before the start of last year's regular season. Similar deals could be completed late in the 2020 offseason, as well.
Teams looking to move on from an aging veteran, needing to create cap space or hoping to avoid a contract dispute are all candidates to put players on the trading block. With that in mind, we'll examine one player from each franchise who fits the narrative.
We're not saying that each of these players needs to be dealt, only that if a team is going to trade a player, these are the best candidates.
Arizona Cardinals: CB Patrick Peterson
With Kyler Murray and now DeAndre Hopkins leading their offense, the Arizona Cardinals could be surprise playoff contenders in 2020. However, they're probably still at least a year or two away from being a true title-chaser.
This means standout cornerback Patrick Peterson may no longer be with the team when it's time for the Cardinals to make a run. The eight-time Pro Bowler is in the final year of his contract and may be difficult to keep beyond this season.
"The market for cornerbacks on the wrong side of 30 was bleak this offseason, as players such as Chris Harris Jr. and Jimmy Smith signed short-term deals, while Logan Ryan remains unsigned," ESPN's Bill Barnwell explained. "Peterson will turn 30 in July, and while he is playing at a higher level than any of those guys, this could end up being a difficult negotiation if Keim & Co. don't rubber-stamp a huge deal."
Peterson is still playing well enough that he would likely fetch a premium in a trade. If Arizona believes that locking him up long-term will be difficult, moving him would be a fantastic second option.
Atlanta Falcons: C Alex Mack
The Atlanta Falcons are another team that could surprise a bit in 2020. Though they had a disappointing 7-9 record a year ago, they have several key pieces in place—quarterback Matt Ryan, wideout Julio Jones and new running back Todd Gurley—to dominate offensively.
While it may seem counterintuitive to move a six-time Pro Bowl center from such a promising offense, trading Alex Mack could make sense for Atlanta. Mack is in the final year of his contract, and the Falcons just used a third-round pick on his potential replacement, Temple's Matt Hennessy.
If Hennessy shows enough promise in the early offseason—as New Orleans Saints rookie starter Erik McCoy did last year—Mack could be dealt, perhaps for a player who could help bolster a defense that ranked 23rd in scoring a year ago.
Baltimore Ravens: LB Matthew Judon
The Baltimore Ravens reportedly toyed with the idea of trading linebacker Matthew Judon early in the offseason, though he no longer appears to be on the trade block.
"Despite being a candidate for trade interest this offseason, Baltimore OLB Matt Judon expects to be a Raven in 2020, per league source," ESPN's Jeremy Fowler tweeted last month.
While keeping Judon for another potential playoff run makes a lot of sense for Baltimore, he is a player the team should consider moving if the opportunity arises. Absent a long-term deal, the Ravens run the risk of losing him for nothing next offseason.
Trading him now would likely net Baltimore a Day 2 draft pick at the very least.
Buffalo Bills: Edge Jerry Hughes
Several years ago, Buffalo Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes was viewed as a borderline elite pass-rusher. He produced double-digit sacks in both 2013 and 2014—his first two seasons with the Bills—and became an integral part of the Buffalo defense.
In recent years, however, Hughes' production has waned. He hasn't had more than seven sacks in a season since 2014 and had just 4.5 in 2019.
Yet, the 31-year-old is still being paid like a high-level defender. He's set to carry a cap hit of $9.5 million in 2020.
If the Bills can find a way to move Hughes this offseason, they should strongly consider doing so. While still a solid defender, he isn't likely in Buffalo's long-term plans and can potentially be replaced by rookie second-round pick A.J. Epenesa.
Carolina Panthers: QB Will Grier
The Carolina Panthers officially turned their offense over to journeyman quarterback Teddy Bridgewater when they signed him to a three-year, $63 million deal this offseason. That deal includes $33 million guaranteed, and Bridgewater, who went 5-0 as a starter for the New Orleans Saints last season, should have at least the next two seasons to prove himself as Carolina's potential franchise quarterback.
With Bridgewater firmly entrenched as the starter, the Panthers should consider moving 2019 third-round pick Will Grier. The former West Virginia standout was given a two-start audition as a rookie but floundered, passing for just 228 yards with no touchdowns and four interceptions.
Grier is not the future in Carolina, and his contract is slated to expire at the same time as Bridgewater's.
Even if Bridgewater struggles, the Panthers could turn to former XFL star P.J. Walker over Grier. However, another franchise may be willing to take a chance on the rising sophomore, and if the Panthers can get something in return, they should do so.
Chicago Bears: TE Jimmy Graham
Signing tight end Jimmy Graham to a two-year, $16 million deal was a mistake even before the Chicago Bears drafted Cole Kmet in the second round. While Graham was once a touchdown machine, he's very much been an average tight end over the last couple of years.
In his two seasons with the Green Bay Packers, Graham produced just 1,083 receiving yards and five touchdowns—not the sort of production that justifies an $8 million-per-season deal.
With Kmet now in the fold, Graham should be viewed as expendable. The Notre Dame product has all the tools needed to be a fixture at the position for Chicago, while Graham is already on a ticking clock. If the Bears can get out from under his deal, they should.
Cincinnati Bengals: RB Giovani Bernard
Equally dangerous as a runner and as a receiver, Giovani Bernard was once one of the best complementary backs in the NFL. However, as Joe Mixon has emerged as an every-down player for the Cincinnati Bengals over the past two seasons, Bernard's role has diminished.
After logging 105 carries and 43 receptions in 2017, Bernard had a combined 109 carries and 65 receptions over the next two seasons. He had 404 combined rushing and receiving yards in 2019, the lowest total of his career. If the new Bengals regime headed by coach Zac Taylor isn't going to utilize Bernard, it should trade him to a team that will.
Cincinnati could use the return to put another quality piece—one it will actually use—around rookie quarterback Joe Burrow.
Bernard, who has two years remaining on his contract, could potentially bring one via trade. Given his value as a pass-catcher, he could draw as much as a third- or fourth-round draft pick. The Cleveland Browns got a conditional fourth that became a third for receiving back Duke Johnson last offseason.
Cleveland Browns: Edge Olivier Vernon
At the time, the Cleveland Browns' acquisition of pass-rusher Olivier Vernon seemed to be a solid move. He came over as part of the series of moves that landed Odell Beckham Jr. from the New York Giants, and he appeared to be an ideal complement to pass-rushing star Myles Garrett.
However, Vernon struggled in his first season with Cleveland, appearing in just 10 games and logging a mere 26 tackles and 3.5 sacks.
With Vernon set to carry a cap hit of $15.5 million, the Browns should try moving him if at all possible. Doing so would free up a lot of cash that could be presented to a free-agent pass-rusher like Everson Griffen or Jadeveon Clowney.
According to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, the Browns would be comfortable giving Clowney a deal in the $15 million-per-year range, though they may be leaning toward offering a one-year contract. Perhaps it's not a coincidence that the number is nearly identical to what Vernon is slated to make this season.
Dallas Cowboys: WR Michael Gallup
For most teams, the idea of trading wideout Michael Gallup would be foolish. He's just 24 years old, is coming off a 1,107-yard season and has two years remaining on his rookie contract. However, the Dallas Cowboys are not most teams.
Dallas just gave fellow receiver Amari Cooper a five-year, $100 million extension and is trying to work out a long-term deal with quarterback Dak Prescott. There simply may not be enough money available to pay Gallup when he's eligible for a new deal next offseason.
And with rookie first-round receiver CeeDee Lamb now in the fold, Gallup could be viewed as somewhat expendable.
While it would be ideal to have a trio of Cooper, Gallup and Lamb catching passes from Prescott well into the future, it's not feasible. Sending Gallup to a receiver-needy team now would likely net a Day 2 draft pick at worst and would open the door for Lamb to become Cooper's new running mate.
Denver Broncos: RB Phillip Lindsay
The Denver Broncos are in a situation similar to Dallas' in that they have a productive young player whose job could soon be usurped by an offseason addition.
Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay is coming off of back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons. However, Denver just signed free-agent back Melvin Gordon to a two-year, $16 million deal. Gordon is a capable runner and receiver out of the backfield, and with him on the roster, Lindsay is likely looking at a diminished role.
There are running back-needy teams around the league that would love to have a 1,000-yard runner on their roster and who would probably provide a pretty penny for Lindsay in a trade. If Gordon is going to be Denver's new workhorse running back, the young incumbent should be on the move.
Detroit Lions: LB Jarrad Davis
Publicly, the Detroit Lions are supporting fourth-year linebacker Jarrad Davis.
"I think JD is a cornerstone of what we're trying to do, and he's in those big-picture plans of where we're trying to go," head coach Matt Patricia said, per MLive's Kyle Meinke.
However, Detroit declined Davis' fifth-year option while adding linebackers Jamie Collins and Elijah Lee in free agency. They also have 2019 second-round pick Jahlani Tavai sitting behind Davis at middle linebacker.
The 24-year-old may indeed be part of Detroit's big-picture plans, but perhaps not a significant one. That could potentially set up a contract dispute with a player who will likely want to be compensated like the 2017 first-rounder that he is.
If Detroit can deal Davis this offseason, it would avoid possible contract conflict or losing him in free agency for nothing. It's a move the Lions must at least consider.
Green Bay Packers: RB Jamaal Williams
The Green Bay Packers have the 2019 rushing-touchdown leader in Aaron Jones. They have a promising rookie back in second-round Boston College product AJ Dillon.
What they don't have is much of an opportunity for Jamaal Williams.
Dillon is the future at running back for Green Bay, and Jones will probably maintain a heavy workload after racking up 1,558 combined rushing and receiving yards and 19 total touchdowns last season.
Williams, however, is a productive complementary back who amassed 713 yards from scrimmage and six scores of his own in 2019. He would bring value in a trade to a running back-needy team and should be moved if the Packers aren't going to have a significant role for him.
Houston Texans: WR Kenny Stills
The Houston Texans already traded away one standout receiver this offseason, dealing DeAndre Hopkins to the Cardinals. Another receiver move, this one involving Kenny Stills, would make a lot of sense.
Stills came to Houston as part of the deal to acquire tackle Laremy Tunsil form the Miami Dolphins. While he proved a valuable addition—he caught 40 passes for 561 yards and four touchdowns—he probably isn't looking at as significant a role in 2020.
The Texans brought in receivers Randall Cobb and Brandin Cooks to help replace Hopkins. With Will Fuller V also on the roster, Stills could be pushed down the depth chart and largely out of the lineup. He could soon be pushed off the team entirely as he is set to become a free agent next offseason.
However, a receiver-needy team like the Packers could be willing to give up something of value for Stills, and the Texans should explore their trade options.
Indianapolis Colts: RB Marlon Mack
With the Indianapolis Colts adding rookie second-round pick Jonathan Taylor to a backfield that already includes Marlon Mack, Nyheim Hines and Jordan Wilkins, somebody is going to have to go. While the prospect of trading Mack, the starter who rushed for 1,091 yards in 2019, may seem counterproductive, it's an option the Colts should consider.
Taylor is a bruising early-down runner who will fill a role similar to Mack's. Hines is a capable receiving back who the Colts value highly.
"He's such a good third-down back that he'll play a prominent [role]. In some ways, [Hines] is a starter. He's a role-playing starter," head coach Frank Reich said of Hines, per Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan.
Theoretically, the Colts should still have a dominant backfield without Mack, who would likely fetch a lot of value on the trade market. While trading another back would also be an option, he is the proven starter and would bring the most back in a trade.
Jacksonville Jaguars: DE Yannick Ngakoue
The Jacksonville Jaguars shouldn't just consider trading defensive end Yannick Ngakoue. They need to pull the trigger on a deal.
Ngakoue was given the franchise tag this offseason, and he clearly isn't keen on remaining a Jaguar.
"It's obvious my time is up in my current situation," he tweeted. "Let's both move on."
If Ngakoue has no intention of playing for Jacksonville this season, the Jaguars would be wise to move on now. They could likely get a lot in return for the versatile edge-rusher who has produced at least eight sacks in each of his four NFL seasons.
By holding onto Ngakoue and letting him sit out, the Jaguars will get nothing.
Kansas City Chiefs: RB Damien Williams
Kansas City Chiefs running back Damien Williams proved to be a difference-maker in Super Bowl LIV, finishing with 104 rushing yards, 29 receiving yards and two touchdowns. This past April, though, Kansas City used a first-round pick on LSU's Clyde Edwards-Helaire.
With Edwards-Helaire set to take over the starting role and with second-year back Darwin Thompson behind him, Kansas City should consider moving Williams.
Williams is in the final year of his contract and may not be a member of the organization after this season anyway. However, he could potentially bring a lot of value in a trade as plenty of teams would likely want to add a player who probably should have been named Super Bowl MVP.
That trade value could be more than what Williams, who was injured or unproductive for long stretches of the 2019 regular season, would provide the Kansas City offense in 2020.
Las Vegas Raiders: Tyrell Williams
Las Vegas Raiders receiver Tyrell Williams is just one season into a four-year, $44.3 million deal, and he may already be out of a significant role. Rookie Hunter Renfrow emerged as one of Derek Carr's preferred targets in 2019, and the Raiders added veteran Nelson Agholor and rookies Henry Ruggs III and Bryan Edwards this offseason.
Williams could easily find himself as the third—or even fourth—receiver on the Raiders roster in 2020, and that's a role that doesn't justify his $11.1 million cap hit.
If Las Vegas can deal him to a receiver-needy team, it should. While cap space isn't a major issue—the Raiders still have more than $8 million available—there's little sense in paying big money for little production.
Releasing Williams outright isn't much of an option as $11 million of his remaining contract is in dead money.
Los Angeles Chargers: LB Melvin Ingram
Could the Los Angeles Chargers be surprise contenders with Tyrod Taylor at quarterback this season? It's certainly possible, but it's more likely that the next couple of seasons will be about rebuilding around rookie quarterback Justin Herbert.
Primarily for that reason, the Chargers should consider trading 31-year-old pass-rusher Melvin Ingram. Though still a productive sack artist—he had 7.0 sacks in 13 games last season—he is nearing the back end of his career. He's also in the final year of his contract and is set to carry a cap hit of nearly $17 million.
Dealing Ingram to a contender would both free up valuable money and help provide additional pieces who would be around when Los Angeles is ready to make a run with Herbert.
Los Angeles Rams: CB Jalen Ramsey
Would the Los Angeles Rams be making a questionable decision if they traded a player they only recently acquired? Possibly.
However, they have to at least consider flipping cornerback Jalen Ramsey because of the potential value involved. He would bring multiple first-round picks in return, and the Rams don't have the cap space needed to sign him to a long-term deal.
Currently, Los Angeles only has around $6 million in cap space.
Paying quarterback Jared Goff early has put the Rams in a tough financial position, which is why they already dealt wideout Brandin Cooks and released Todd Gurley. Trading for Ramsey further complicated the situation because he is going to want to be heavily compensated and is in the final year of his current contract.
Los Angeles will either have to sign Ramsey, franchise-tag him or lose him next offseason. All three options are difficult given the team's cap situation and the two first-round picks it surrendered to acquire him.
The Rams have to explore what they can get back for Ramsey in a trade.
Miami Dolphins: QB Josh Rosen
The Miami Dolphins traded a second-round and a fifth-round draft pick for quarterback Josh Rosen last offseason. Just over a year later, they don't really have a defined role for him. Rookie fifth overall pick Tua Tagovailoa is the new quarterback of the future in Miami, while journeyman Ryan Fitzpatrick is set to fill the mentor's role.
The Dolphins would be wise to see what they could get in a trade for Rosen. While the return likely wouldn't be much given the rapid descent of his once-promising career, a team could be willing to take a chance on the 2018 10th overall pick.
The alternative to trading Rosen is to keep him as the third quarterback this season and try developing him as a long-term backup to Tagovailoa. However, there's more immediate value in dealing him for a middle-round pick.
Minnesota Vikings: RB Dalvin Cook
Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook is one of the NFL's brightest young stars. He's coming off a Pro Bowl season with more than 1,600 combined rushing and receiving yards. However, he's also reportedly threatened to hold out for a massive long-term deal.
"He's out," a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter. "Without a reasonable extension, he will not be showing up for camp or beyond."
If Cook really is considering holding out, the Vikings would be wise to see what they can get in return for him. Shelling out franchise-back money to a player who has missed 19 games in three seasons due to injury isn't smart business and wouldn't make a bit of sense for the Vikings.
Is Cook a tremendous player when healthy? Absolutely. But he's also a major injury risk, one Minnesota should allow another team to assume for the right price.
New England Patriots: OG Joe Thuney
With Tom Brady gone, the New England Patriots are entering their first real rebuild of the 21st century. While they can probably still be competitive with either Jarrett Stidham or Brian Hoyer at quarterback, they are no longer the AFC East locks they've been for the last 20 years.
New England should, therefore, consider any and all avenues of upgrading its roster. One could involve trading franchise-tagged guard Joe Thuney.
While Thuney is a fantastic offensive lineman, he also carries a ton of potential trade value. According to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, the Philadelphia Eagles could explore trading for him to replace the injured Brandon Brooks.
With the franchise tag making Thuney the second-highest-paid guard in the NFL, he has little reason to sign an extension now. That means New England risks losing him next offseason.
If they can avoid that risk and get a high draft pick in return from a team like Philadelphia, the Patriots should pull the trigger.
New Orleans Saints: C Nick Easton
Last offseason, the New Orleans Saints signed center Nick Easton to a four-year, $23 million contract. They then drafted Erik McCoy in the second round, only to see the rookie take the starting job away from Easton.
While having Easton on the roster provides valuable depth, his cap hit of nearly $6 million is high for a backup center. The Saints should see what they can get for him in order to free up cap space; they currently have just over $8 million.
The Saints are looking at a Super Bowl-or-bust season and could use that cap space to sign a player who contributes more than the 409 snaps Easton played in 2019.
New York Giants: OT Nate Solder
The New York Giants used the fourth overall pick in April's draft on offensive tackle Andrew Thomas. That should make left tackle Nate Solder expendable, which is a good thing because he hasn't exactly been the epitome of reliability.
Last season, Solder allowed 11 sacks in 1,011 snaps, according to Pro Football Focus.
If New York can find a taker for Solder, it should make a trade even if the compensation isn't terrific. He is set to carry a cap hit of $19.5 million. However, releasing him outright would cost the organization $16 million in dead money.
Even if the Giants can only get a future seventh-round pick in a trade, it would be worth it to get out from under Solder's deal.
New York Jets: S Jamal Adams
New York Jets safety Jamal Adams has officially requested permission to seek a trade, according to Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News. While the Jets have not yet granted that permission, they should strongly consider doing so.
The reality is that while Adams is a wonderful player, he isn't worth the headache that a potential holdout might bring—and a holdout appears entirely possible if Adams isn't dealt or given a lucrative long-term deal.
According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Adams is likely to want at least $20 million per season in a new deal, which is extremely high for a strong safety. New York would be wise to avoid that sort of contract conflict and permit Adams to find a new home.
The fact that the Jets might be able to get a first-round pick for Adams should only increase their willingness to move him.
Philadelphia Eagles: WR Alshon Jeffery
According to Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer, the Philadelphia Eagles "would love to trade" wide receiver Alshon Jeffery and have been trying to do so since last October. With Jeffery coming off a significant foot injury and set to carry a cap hit of more than $15 million, the Eagles should still be trying to move him.
Though Jeffery is a valuable possession receiver when healthy, he isn't indispensable. Philadelphia should have a healthy DeSean Jackson by Week 1 and drafted Jalen Reagor in the first round. Additionally, the Eagles traded for Marquise Goodwin and have 2019 second-round pick J.J. Arcega-Whiteside on the roster.
While Philadelphia might not be able to get a ton in return for Jeffery, the team should take whatever it can get.
Pittsburgh Steelers: LB Bud Dupree
Pass-rushers are valuable, which is why the Pittsburgh Steelers placed the franchise tag on linebacker Bud Dupree this offseason. The Steelers should now see what sort of value they can get out of dealing Dupree to another team.
The reality is that signing Dupree to a lucrative long-term deal now doesn't make a ton of sense. He has just one year of high-end production—with 11.5 sacks in 2019 and 20 combined sacks in the four previous years. It's possible the one strong year was a fluke.
By trading Dupree, Pittsburgh would avoid the worst-case scenario—paying $15.8 million for a player who doesn't produce like one—while also netting a high draft pick or quality player in return. Pittsburgh has just under $6 million in cap space now, so dealing Dupree would also free up valuable cap space that could be used on another position of need, like cornerback or running back.
San Francisco 49ers: QB C.J. Beathard
Why should the San Francisco 49ers consider moving quarterback C.J. Beathard? To put it bluntly, they don't need him. They have an entrenched starter in Jimmy Garoppolo and a high-end backup in Nick Mullens—a player who decidedly outperformed Beathard during the 2018 season.
There's probably a team out there that could use a backup quarterback with 10 starts on his resume. It would make a lot of sense for the 49ers to see what they can get for Beathard now, as he's entering the final year of his rookie contract.
According to Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area, San Francisco received offers in the sixth-round range just before last year's trade deadline. If the 49ers can get a sixth-round pick for their third-string quarterback, they should do it.
Seattle Seahawks: TE Will Dissly
In his two pro seasons, Seattle Seahawks tight end Will Dissly has shown plenty of promise. He's also been repeatedly hampered by injuries and limited to just 10 games. While the Seahawks would love to see what Dissly can do over the course of a full season, they should also consider letting another team assume his injury risk.
Seattle saw tight end Jacob Hollister emerge as a consistent receiving option late last season, and it added veteran Greg Olsen in the offseason. With Luke Willson also on the roster, the Seahawks could afford to enter 2020 without Dissly on the roster.
Given the potential upside he's shown in limited action—he's recorded 418 yards and six touchdowns in his 10 games—Dissly would likely bring more back in a trade than a player like Willson or Hollister.
If Seattle can get something of value while eliminating an injury risk, it would be an offseason win.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: TE O.J. Howard
Is it possible to have too many good tight ends? Given a limited number of roster spots and offensive snaps, yes. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers may find themselves in such a position with Rob Gronkowski, Cameron Brate and O.J. Howard.
Howard, a 2017 first-round pick, has already been shopped by the Buccaneers, though, and should be moved before the start of the regular season. The reason he hasn't yet? According to The Athletic's Jeff Howe, it's Tampa's asking price.
"The Buccaneers’ asking price for tight end O.J. Howard has been described as way too high, which explains why he seems to perpetually live on the trading block," Howe wrote.
Provided Gronkowski can quickly return to playing shape and resume his role as Tom Brady's favorite target, the Buccaneers should lower their asking price and get what they can for Howard now.
Tennessee Titans: WR Corey Davis
Though Tennessee Titans wideout Corey Davis has shown some flashes of promise, the 2017 first-round pick has never emerged as the No. 1 receiver Tennessee hoped it was getting. The Titans declined his fifth-year option and are now simply hoping for the best in what could be Davis' final year.
"Hopefully he goes out and has a good year for us and we can figure something out," general manager Jon Robinson said, per Terry McCormick of Titan Insider.
Rookie receiver A.J. Brown established himself as Tennessee's No. 1 wideout last season, leaving Davis to rack up a mere 601 yards and two touchdowns. With pricey receiver Adam Humphries on the roster—he's in the second year of a four-year, $36 million deal—trading Davis could be the smart move for Tennessee.
A receiver-needy team like the Patriots or Jets could be willing to take a chance on the once-promising first-rounder. Moving him would net the Titans something of value in return while opening the door for Humphries, who had 816 yards and five scores two years ago with Tampa Bay.
Washington Redskins: Edge Ryan Kerrigan
The Washington Redskins are in the beginning stages of yet another rebuild, this one under new head coach Ron Rivera. With the next couple of seasons being dedicated to determining whether Dwayne Haskins is a viable franchise quarterback—or Kyle Allen, for that matter—keeping an aging and pricey veteran like Ryan Kerrigan doesn't make a ton of sense.
The 31-year-old Kerrigan is due to earn $11.7 million this season, the final of his current deal. With pass-rushers Montez Sweat and Chase Young on the roster, the Redskins may be thinking about moving from Kerrigan.
If Kerrigan is likely to depart in the offseason anyway, Washington would be wise to get something in return for him now. The Redskins aren't going to be contenders this season, but Kerrigan is still a productive pass-rusher who could help a team chase a championship.
