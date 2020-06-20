Ex-NFL LB Junior Galette: 'I Was Defending Myself' in 2013 Beach Fight Video

Alex Brandon/Associated Press

Former NFL linebacker Junior Galette said he was "defending" himself in the 2013 video that showed him hitting a woman with a belt during a scuffle on the beach.

In an interview with TMZ Sports, Galette said the altercation was "not my proudest moment" before saying he was protecting himself "from being attacked by other people" (starts at 45-second mark):

Larry Holder of the New Orleans Times-Picayune reported in June 2015 that Galette, who was playing for the New Orleans Saints at the time, had been identified as a man in a video titled "Spring Break 2013 South Beach Brawl" that originally posted on YouTube two years earlier.

"We were made aware of the video and we sent it to the league office," Saints spokesman Greg Bensel told Holder. "There is a process this will go through at the league-office level and we are waiting on that to be determined."

After being released by the Saints in July 2015, Galette signed with Washington that same month. He missed two straight seasons after tearing his left Achilles tendon in August 2015 and right Achilles tendon in July 2016.

In November 2015, Galette was suspended for two games in relation to domestic violence allegation. Galette was arrested and charged with simple battery involving domestic violence on January 5 of that year, although charges were later dismissed.

Galette returned for the 2017 season, appearing in all 16 games with Washington. The 32-year-old has gone unsigned for the past two years.





