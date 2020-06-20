Report: NBA Transaction Window for Season Restart to Open on June 23

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

NBA teams looking to fill out their roster for the season restart will reportedly be allowed to begin signing free agents or convert two-way and/or 10-day contracts into standard deals beginning June 23.

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the league has set the transaction window for all 30 teams for June 23 at noon ET through June 30 at 11:59 p.m.

Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press noted the league will look to lock rosters on approximately Aug. 14:

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the NBA has also pushed the 2020 draft back one day to Oct. 16, with the early entry deadline falling on Aug. 17. Per Wojnarowski, free agency will still open Oct. 18.

Per Reynolds, teams in Orlando, Florida, will be allowed "to replace players who opt out of playing at Disney or are otherwise excused, on a limited basis."

He added: "If a player tests positive for coronavirus during the playoffs, teams have been told that he can be replaced⁠—by a substitute player who has three or fewer years of service, per source."

According to Marc Stein of the New York Times, players eligible to sign "must have held an NBA or G- League contract this season ... or were NOT under contract this season with a professional team outside of the United States."

The 22 teams that will be in Orlando for the season restart can carry up to 17 players on their roster, per Charania.

The additional roster spots will provide teams with insurance in case a player gets injured or tests positive for COVID-19.

In the NBA's health and safety manual provided to players and obtained by Charania, phase two of the return-to-play plan runs from June 23 to 30, and teams will conduct mandatory COVID-19 testing for all players and staff members.

Training camps will run from July 9 to 29, followed by eight regular-season "seeding" games, starting July 30, leading into the playoffs.