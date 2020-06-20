Jimmy Havoc to Undergo Counseling, Treatment After Abuse Allegations, AEW Says

Photo credit: AEW.

All Elite Wrestling announced Friday that in-ring performer Jimmy Havoc is set to receive treatment and counseling following allegations levied against him on social media.

In a statement released on the matter, AEW wrote that it is "evaluating [Havoc's] status with our company and will address it when he has successfully completed his rehabilitation."

Havoc's ex-girlfriend, Rebecca Crow, took to Twitter on Thursday to allege that Havoc mentally and emotionally abused her on multiple occasions during their relationship.



She wrote that she dated Havoc for nearly three years, During that time, Crow said Havoc would scream in her face, verbally abuse her and attempt to self-harm in front of her.

Crow later posted an account provided to her by a woman who said she was raped by Havoc "a couple years ago."



Many women came forward on social media Friday and Saturday to share their accounts of abuse they suffered at the hands of male professional wrestlers over the years.

Of the wrestlers who are alleged to have engaged in abuse or misconduct, a large number of them began their careers on the British pro wrestling circuit.

The 36-year-old Englishman Havoc is a 16-year veteran of the wrestling business who competed for promotions all over the world, including Insane Championship Wrestling, Progress, TNA, CZW and MLW, before signing with AEW in 2019.

Havoc is perhaps best known for his experience in deathmatch wrestling, which is a style in which the performers use dangerous weapons and oftentimes bleed heavily.

While Havoc's deathmatch style has been toned down in AEW, he has been a fairly significant part of the promotion's programming in recent weeks as part of an alliance with Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford.

Havoc and Sabian lost an AEW World Tag Team Championships match against Kenny Omega and "Hangman" Adam Page on a recent episode of Dynamite and then fell to The Young Bucks on this week's edition.