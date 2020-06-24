Ranking the Best and Worst Versions of Randy Orton over 18-Year WWE Career

9 of 9

Credit: WWE.com

It should come to no surprise the best version of Orton was the one he's most recently come back to.

Joining Evolution gave him the framework to learn and grow, but The Legend Killer gimmick was what really put him on the map and allowed him to take off on his own beyond the shadows of Ric Flair and Triple H.

This was the biggest foundational block of his character, as it would go on to provide structure for The Apex Predator, The Viper and more.

Just as the fundamental essence of Kane is a tortured soul who inflicts pain on others, The Legend Killer is Orton's callous core.

His identity has tapped into this side consistently ever since 2003, including his current incarnation that also feels sorry for what he does to Edge, Christian and others.

That has brought about a new wrinkle to freshen things up for Orton in 2020.

Beating so many legends with this gimmick has given him an opportunity no one else has gotten, as he's taken out Superstars from seven decades while becoming a legend in his own right.

When its time for his career to end, this is the persona WWE will tap into. The best way to cap off The Legend Killer's run will be for a new one to rise and take him out, completing the circle of putting someone over on your way out.

