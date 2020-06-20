Final 2020 Triple Crown Odds and Belmont Predictions for Tiz the Law, Favorites

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

Normally at this time of year, the final Triple Crown race would have recently concluded.

Instead, it's the morning of the 152nd running of the Belmont Stakes, which—for the first time in history—is the opening leg in the battle for the esteemed trio of horse racing titles that also features the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes.

The COVID-19 pandemic has totally changed what the 2020 Triple Crown season looks like. Not only was Belmont moved to be the first race, but it will also be held without fans and run at a shorter distance of 1⅛-miles (nine furlongs).

"While this will certainly be a unique running of this historic race, we are grateful to be able to hold the Belmont Stakes in 2020," the New York Racing Association President Dave O'Rourke said in a statement. "Thanks to our partners at NBC Sports, fans across the country can look forward to a day of exceptional thoroughbred racing at a time when entertainment and sports are so important to providing a sense of normalcy."

There are still fun virtual ways to brighten up your Belmont viewing experience from home.

With the opening jewel on June 20, the next race won't be until the Kentucky Derby runs on Sept. 5, with the Preakness Stakes wrapping the Triple Crown up on Oct. 3.

Before the race kicks off later today, take a last-minute look at some of the favorites to win the 2020 Belmont Stakes.

2020 Belmont Stakes Information

Date: Saturday, June 20

Post Time: 5:42 p.m. ET

TV: NBC (Coverage begins at 2:45 p.m. ET)

Live Stream: New York Racing Association YouTube Channel, NBC Sports app

Belmont Favorites

Tiz The Law (6-5)

This New York-bred three-year-old is the overwhelming favorite to get one step closer to the Triple Crown title.

Tiz The Law is the reigning Grade 1 Florida Derby champion—where he bested the others by more than four lengths. He has found incredible success in his last five starts, winning four of them.

"If he can win this race, we are going to have almost two-and-a-half months with having the only horse with a chance to win the Triple Crown," Jack Knowlton—the operating manager of Sackatoga Stable, which owns Tiz The Law—said, according to Times Union. "That, I would very much like to see happen."

Sole Volante (9-2)

Sole Volante has risen in the ranks and now sits as the second favorite to win the opening leg of the Triple Crown.

"He's very talented," Sole Volante's trainer Patrick Biancone said, according to Paulick Report. "He's been very good for us and trains his best all the time. We'll see how good he is Saturday. No question, Tiz the Law is the horse to beat, but he totally [deserves] this opportunity."

Ridden by Luca Panici, Sole Volante pulled off a come-from-behind win last week at Gulfstream Park over multiple Kentucky Derby hopefuls, including Ete Indien. He was confirmed to run earlier this week despite only having 10 days rest between the two races.

Dr Post (5-1)

New York Times' Joe Drape thinks Dr Post has what it takes to pull ahead of Tiz The Law.

"This late-developing stalker will be moving with the favorite in the lane," Drape said. I'm betting he gives him a run for his money."

Jockey Irad Ortiz Jr. is the youngest of the 10 jockeys who will be racing Saturday to have tasted victory in the Belmont Stakes. According to NBC Sports, he leads all U.S. jockeys in 2020 with 147 victories, and he has also won $7.2 million in purse earnings this year.

With an experienced jockey on board and the speed to keep up with Tiz The Law, Dr Post may just be able to pull off the upset.

Tap It To Win (6-1)

Tap It To Win also has experience on his side.

With trainer Mark Casse having found success in two Triple Crown races last year—winning the Preakness with War of Will and the Belmont with Sir Winston—the son of Tapit may have a chance to enter the winner's circle.

Not only has Tap It To Win recently won at Belmont—securing a five-length victory on June 5 in a 1 1/16-mile race—but he will be racing from the No. 1 post position, which has produced the most winners in the Belmont Stakes with 23.

Pneumatic (8-1)

Pneumatic is coming off a loss in his last start—the Matt Winn Stakes (G3)—but showed promise in his first two races at Oaklawn Park, where he secured wins.

And, with two of Bob Baffert's top horses sidelined, Pneumatic's owners thought it would be good practice for him to run at Belmont.

"In addition to the fact that he's been training really well and worked well last week, the changes that have been made in terms of defections and horses going to other races also are reasons why we're going," David Fiske—bloodstock manager of owner Winchell Thoroughbreds—said, according to Pneumatic's U.S. Racing Belmont Stakes profile. "To have some Grade 1 black type in a Triple Crown race would be highly beneficial."

The final five horses to run in the Belmont Stakes are Max Player (15-1), Modernist (15-1), Farmington Road (15-1), Fore Left (30-1), and Jungle Runner (50-1)

All odds courtesy of Vegas Insider

