RBC Heritage 2020: Webb Simpson Leads Bryson DeChambeau by 1 Stroke After Day 2

Gerry Broome/Associated Press

Ian Poulter lost his grip on the top of the leaderboard and Webb Simpson promptly claimed it during the second round of play at the RBC Heritage in Hilton Head, South Carolina.

Simpson (-12) entered the day tied for third at six under and duplicated his Thursday feat to take sole position of first place heading into the weekend.

The biggest story of the day was who didn't make it onto the course for their tee time.

Nick Watney was forced to withdraw after testing positive for the coronavirus Friday morning after he began showing symptoms consistent with COVID-19. He tested negative Thursday and was permitted to play, finishing with a round of 74.

It marks the first time since the tour resumed that a player has tested positive for the virus during a tournament. The PGA says it tested 369 golfers, caddies and staffers ahead of the event—including Watney—with no positive cases returned.

Watney will now self-isolate for no less than 10 days as he follows state, local and federal guidelines.

Round 2 Leaderboard

Video Play Button Videos you might like

1. Webb Simpson (-12)

T2. Bryson DeChambeau (-11)

T2. Corey Conners (-11)

T4. Ryan Palmer (-10)

T4. Matthew Fitzpatrick (-10)

T6. Abraham Ancer (-9)

T6. Jhonattan Vegas (-9)

T6. Matthew NeSmith (-9)

T6. Brooks Koepka (-9)

T6. Ian Poulter (-9)

Full results and statistics available at PGATour.com.

A nearly three-hour weather delay almost left the area too dark to finish the full second round, but officials were able to get golfers back on the course at 7:45 p.m. ET to complete the day's event.

The day's biggest mover was Tyler Duncan (-8), who jumped up 74 spots on the leaderboard with a round of 63 after shooting even par on Thursday to move into a tie for 11th place. Close behind Duncan was Jhonattan Vegas (-9) moving up 62 spots into a tie for sixth with his own round of 63.

Vegas started off strong at last week's Charles Schwab Challenge, opening with a score of 64 before shooting 70 or more each of the following three days. With the pressure back on him in Hilton Head, it'll be worth watching what adjustments he's made in a short amount of time.

Rory McIlroy (-5) also made waves after shooting one over par Thursday. He's now tied for 45th thanks to a round of 65 on Friday.

Jordan Spieth (-6), meanwhile, dropped 18 spots into a tie for 28th, though he's finished under par in each of the first two rounds.

Friday's cut line of -4 meant Rickie Fowler (-3), Jason Day (-2), Jim Furyk (-2) and Patrick Reed (E) will all head home early.

Saturday's action can be seen on CBS from 3:00 p.m. ET to 6:00 p.m. ET on CBS with continuing coverage via PGA Tour Live before the feed picks up on CBS.

Simpson, a native of North Carolina, is looking for his second tour victory this season after defeating Tony Finau in a playoff at the Waste Management Phoenix Open in February.