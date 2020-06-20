Belmont 2020 Post Time, Weather Forecast, Horse Odds, Jockey Info and Race Picks

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

The opening leg of the Triple Crown should be run in ideal conditions at Belmont Park.

There is little threat of severe weather for the 2020 Belmont Stakes, which is serving as the opening leg of the Triple Crown for the first time in history. The 10 thoroughbreds in the field will run a shorter length than usual, as the Belmont Stakes was cut down to 1 ⅛ miles from 1 ½ miles in light of the coronavirus pandemic-affected schedule.

Tiz the Law is the most decorated horse in the field, and that track record has earned him the honor of race favorite.

Belmont Stakes Information

Post Time: 5:42 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Live Stream: NBCSports.com or NBC Sports app

Horse Lineup and Odds

Weather Forecast

The temperature at post time will be between 74 and 76 degrees with a wind blowing out of the south-southeast, per Weather.com. There is a 5 percent chance for precipitation in Elmont, New York at 5:42 p.m. ET.

Jockey Info

1. Tap It to Win (John Velazquez)

2. Sole Volante (Luca Panici)

3. Max Player (Joel Rosario)

4. Modernist (Junior Alvarado)

5. Farmington Road (Javier Castellano)

6. Fore Left (Jose Ortiz)

7. Jungle Runner (Reylu Gutierrez)

8. Tiz the Law (Manny Franco)

9. Dr Post (Irad Ortiz Jr.)

10. Pneumatic (Ricardo Santana Jr.)

Four of Saturday's jockeys have combined for five Belmont Stakes victories since 2012.

Joel Rosario is the only one with multiple Belmont Stakes wins. He captured first place with Sir Winston in 2019 at 12-1 odds and crossed the finish line first with Tonalist in 2014. His ability to power long shots to first place makes Max Player an intriguing bet at 15-1.

Jose Ortiz landed the top spot in 2017 with Tapwrit, who comes from the same bloodline as Tap It to Win, who has 2012 winner John Velazquez on board.

Just like Rosario, Irad Ortiz Jr. has an opportunity to win with another underdog in Dr Post. In 2016, Ortiz won with 10-1 horse Creator.

Javier Castellano is the only other winner of a Triple Crown race in the field. He has a pair of Preakness Stakes triumphs.

Manny Franco has the best chance to win his first crown jewel race on board Tiz the Law.

Race Picks

1. Tiz the Law

2. Sole Volante

3. Tap It To Win

4. Farmington Road

Tiz the Law is a worthy favorite after winning the Florida Derby and three other races in his five starts.

When the horses hit the posts, he should have lower odds than 6-5 as more wagers come in in his favor.

Recent history is not on Tiz the Law's side, though, as only two of the past five favorites have crossed the line first at Belmont Park: Triple Crown winners American Pharoah and Justify.

If he backs up his favorite status, Tiz the Law would be the first horse to top the Belmont field out of post No. 8 since Jazil in 2006.

With a pair of long shots starting to his left, Tiz the Law should break out fast and work toward the inside, where Tap It to Win and Sole Volante will be from the start. Since the field is weak on paper, they could dictate the pace before Tiz the Law surges forward.

Farmington Road might have the best chance of the other horses to finish in a high position because of his closing speed. Starting in post No. 5, the colt enters off of four consecutive top-four finishes and could be a solid pick in trifecta and superfecta wagers.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90. Statistics obtained from Horse Racing Nation.