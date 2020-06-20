RBC Heritage 2020: Day 3 Odds, Tee Times, Live Stream, TV Schedule

Gerry Broome/Associated Press

Three of the top 12 golfers in the world enter the weekend with a good opportunity to capture the RBC Heritage title.

Webb Simpson used back-to-back rounds of 65 to take the lead into the weekend at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.

Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka are on Simpson's heels after they both posted two rounds of 67 or better.

Corey Conners, Ryan Palmer and Abraham Ancer are among the other competitors close to the lead that could pull off a less-than-likely win.

Saturday's third round starts with a handful of notable golfers in early pairings, including Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy and Bubba Watson.

Simpson and DeChambeau, who played the first two rounds in a threesome with Davis Love III, will be the final pair off the first tee.

RBC Heritage Saturday Information

TV Coverage: Golf Channel (1-3 p.m. ET); CBS (3-6 p.m. ET)

Live Stream: CBSSports.com and CBS Sports app. PGA Tour Live for featured group coverage.

Odds

Odds via Oddschecker



Bryson DeChambeau (7-2)

Webb Simpson (4-1)

Brooks Koepka (12-1)

Corey Conners (14-1)

Matthew Fitzpatrick (14-1)

Dustin Johnson (22-1)

Abraham Ancer (25-1)

Ryan Palmer (28-1)

Ian Poulter (28-1)

Tee Times

1:30 p.m. ET: Brooks Koepka, Ian Poulter

1:40 p.m. ET: Jhonattan Vegas, Matthew NeSmith

1:50 p.m. ET: Matthew Fitzpatrick, Abraham Ancer

2 p.m. ET: Corey Connors, Ryan Palmer

2:10 p.m. ET: Webb Simpson, Bryson DeChambeau

Full list of Saturday tee times can be found on PGATour.com



Preview

Gerry Broome/Associated Press

Simpson and DeChambeau might participate in the final group for the last two days of the tournament.

Simpson has six top-20 finishes at the RBC Heritage, and he fired off two rounds in the 60s to finish fifth in 2018.

The leader could extend his advantage on the front nine, where he has nine birdies and an eagle.

DeChambeau also thrived on the front nine Friday. He holed six birdies en route to a 64 that was the second-best score in the second round.

The 26-year-old has a pair of top-five placings at Harbour Town, and he is coming off a tie for third at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

Given their ability to drop low scores in Hilton Head, the members of Saturday's last pairing have to be considered the favorites to win the tournament.

Even though Conners sits in a tie for second, he could be viewed as an under-the-radar pick to take the title.

For the second straight week, the Canadian rattled off back-to-back rounds in the 60s, and his performance did not drop off much in the final two rounds at Colonial Country Club last weekend.

Brooks Koepka typically does not fly beneath the spotlight, but he may need to post a round in the low 60s to be talked about in the same breath as the leaders.

Since the PGA Tour's resumption of play, Koepka has six straight rounds in the 60s, but his totals were not low enough to contend at Colonial.

If he drops a 63 or 64 Saturday, Koepka could vault to the top and disrupt a potential final-round pairing of Simpson and DeChambeau.

Dustin Johnson, Tyrrell Hatton and Tony Finau are among the bigger names who could make a push up the leaderboard from the afternoon groupings as well.

McIlroy, Watson and Jordan Spieth are not in contention entering Saturday, but they could take advantage of low scoring in the morning to put pressure on the leaders.

Simpson and first-round leader Ian Poulter rose to the top through successful morning rounds.

If you are looking for a sleeper betting pick, keep an eye on Matthew NeSmith. He resides in a tie for sixth and has not recorded a round above 70 in the last two weeks.

