Jamal Adams Trade Rumors: Jets Have 'No Plans' to Move Safety Despite Request

Despite Jamal Adams' desire to be traded, the New York Jets don't appear to be in a hurry to move their Pro Bowl safety.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Jets have "no plans" to grant Adams' trade request:

ESPN's Rich Cimini reported Thursday that Adams requested a trade because of ongoing frustration with the Jets over his contract negotiations.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Baltimore Ravens, Dallas Cowboys, Houston Texans, Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles, San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks are among the teams Adams would prefer to be traded to.

Speaking to ESPN NFL analyst Ryan Clark (h/t Field Yates), Adams also included the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on his list of preferred destinations.

Adams seemed to confirm the request by writing on Instagram, "Maybe it's time to move on!"

Tensions have been running high between Adams and the Jets dating back to last season. Last October before the trade deadline, Adams tweeted that reports of him asking to be traded were "completely false" and that he told general manager Joe Douglas and head coach Adam Gase "I want to be here in New York."

Cimini reported last month that the two sides "reached an impasse" in their negotiations because the Jets "prefer to wait on a long-term extension and Adams wants a deal before the season."

Adams has two years remaining on his rookie contract. The LSU alum has made the Pro Bowl in each of the last two seasons and was named to the All-Pro first team in 2019.