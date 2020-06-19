Jamal Adams Trade Rumors: Jets Have 'No Plans' to Move Safety Despite Request

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJune 19, 2020

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - DECEMBER 22: Jamal Adams #33 of the New York Jets looks on during the first half of the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at MetLife Stadium on December 22, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Despite Jamal Adams' desire to be traded, the New York Jets don't appear to be in a hurry to move their Pro Bowl safety. 

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Jets have "no plans" to grant Adams' trade request:

ESPN's Rich Cimini reported Thursday that Adams requested a trade because of ongoing frustration with the Jets over his contract negotiations. 

Per ESPN's Adam Schefterthe Baltimore Ravens, Dallas Cowboys, Houston Texans, Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles, San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks are among the teams Adams would prefer to be traded to.

Speaking to ESPN NFL analyst Ryan Clark (h/t Field Yates), Adams also included the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on his list of preferred destinations. 

Adams seemed to confirm the request by writing on Instagram, "Maybe it's time to move on!"

Tensions have been running high between Adams and the Jets dating back to last season. Last October before the trade deadline, Adams tweeted that reports of him asking to be traded were "completely false" and that he told general manager Joe Douglas and head coach Adam Gase "I want to be here in New York."

Cimini reported last month that the two sides "reached an impasse" in their negotiations because the Jets "prefer to wait on a long-term extension and Adams wants a deal before the season."

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Adams has two years remaining on his rookie contract. The LSU alum has made the Pro Bowl in each of the last two seasons and was named to the All-Pro first team in 2019. 

Related

    Where Will Jamal Adams Play? 🔮

    Ranking the most likely trade destinations for Jamal Adams after his trade request 👉

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Where Will Jamal Adams Play? 🔮

    Brad Gagnon
    via Bleacher Report

    1 Big Regret for Every NFL Team 😣

    The offseason move teams may wish they could take back

    New York Jets logo
    New York Jets

    1 Big Regret for Every NFL Team 😣

    Kristopher Knox
    via Bleacher Report

    The Unlikely Instagram Middle Man Behind Adams' Jets Blowup

    New York Jets logo
    New York Jets

    The Unlikely Instagram Middle Man Behind Adams' Jets Blowup

    New York Post
    via New York Post

    Sean McVay: 'I Don't Get' How We'll Play Football While Social Distancing

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Sean McVay: 'I Don't Get' How We'll Play Football While Social Distancing

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report