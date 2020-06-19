Gina Ford's Lawyers in Zion Williamson Lawsuit Mistakenly Subpoenaed a Dentist

Rusty Costanza/Associated Press

The lawsuit against Zion Williamson filed by his former marketing director, Gina Ford, took a comically awkward turn Friday as Ford's lawyers attempted to subpoena documents from the NCAA.

The problem: Instead of sending the summons to NCAA offices in Indianapolis, the subpoena went to a dentist in South Bend, Indiana.

According to Dana O'Neil of The Athletic, the Douglas J. Kosek who received the notice is not the same as the Kosek who works for the NCAA.

Here's how O'Neil describes the lawyers finding out about the mix-up:

"I tried to call Dr. Kosek at his office. Kelly, one of his receptionists, called back and said he was seeing patients but was rather amused — and confused — about how her kindly boss, who's known for his 'smile and warm demeanor,' according to the DK Dental website, might get drawn into this whole thing.

"I also emailed Larry Strauss, one of the attorneys on the case, asking him to clarify if the subpoena was meant for NCAA headquarters. He wrote back, 'Gosh, is that where it is located?'

"Well, actually, Larry, it's not. That's why I was asking. That's Dr. Kosek's office, and unless Zion got a free cleaning or perhaps a molar removal, I'm not sure why you would send the subpoena to the good dentist."

Williamson, now a member of the New Orleans Pelicans, is being sued by Ford for $100 million after she alleged Williamson breached their marketing agreement.

As part of the suit, Ford is attempting to force Williamson for testimony on alleged impermissible benefits he received while playing for Duke University.

The subpoena sent to the South Bend dentist called for the NCAA to produce "documents, information or objections or to permit inspection of premises in a civil action."

If the dentist has any, this whole case takes on a new life. Unfortunately, this seems to be a simple clerical error—as if going to the dentist weren't already unpleasant enough.