Gina Ford's Lawyers in Zion Williamson Lawsuit Mistakenly Subpoenaed a Dentist

Blake SchusterAnalyst IJune 19, 2020

FILE - In this March 6, 2020, file photo, New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson walks onto the court during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat in New Orleans. A Florida appeals court has granted Williamson’s motion to block his former marketing agent’s effort to have the ex-Duke star answer questions about whether he received improper benefits before playing for the Blue Devils. The order Wednesday shifts the focus to separate but related case between the same litigants in federal court in North Carolina. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza, File)
Rusty Costanza/Associated Press

The lawsuit against Zion Williamson filed by his former marketing director, Gina Ford, took a comically awkward turn Friday as Ford's lawyers attempted to subpoena documents from the NCAA.

The problem: Instead of sending the summons to NCAA offices in Indianapolis, the subpoena went to a dentist in South Bend, Indiana. 

According to Dana O'Neil of The Athletic, the Douglas J. Kosek who received the notice is not the same as the Kosek who works for the NCAA. 

Here's how O'Neil describes the lawyers finding out about the mix-up: 

"I tried to call Dr. Kosek at his office. Kelly, one of his receptionists, called back and said he was seeing patients but was rather amused — and confused — about how her kindly boss, who's known for his 'smile and warm demeanor,' according to the DK Dental website, might get drawn into this whole thing.

"I also emailed Larry Strauss, one of the attorneys on the case, asking him to clarify if the subpoena was meant for NCAA headquarters. He wrote back, 'Gosh, is that where it is located?'

"Well, actually, Larry, it's not. That's why I was asking. That's Dr. Kosek's office, and unless Zion got a free cleaning or perhaps a molar removal, I'm not sure why you would send the subpoena to the good dentist."

Williamson, now a member of the New Orleans Pelicans, is being sued by Ford for $100 million after she alleged Williamson breached their marketing agreement. 

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

As part of the suit, Ford is attempting to force Williamson for testimony on alleged impermissible benefits he received while playing for Duke University. 

The subpoena sent to the South Bend dentist called for the NCAA to produce "documents, information or objections or to permit inspection of premises in a civil action." 

If the dentist has any, this whole case takes on a new life. Unfortunately, this seems to be a simple clerical error—as if going to the dentist weren't already unpleasant enough. 

Related

    Buss Shares Racist Letter from Fan: 'We All Must Do Better'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Buss Shares Racist Letter from Fan: 'We All Must Do Better'

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Klay's Knee Is Fully Healthy

    Thompson cleared to train without restrictions, expected to be full participant at minicamp

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Klay's Knee Is Fully Healthy

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Beal: I Was Threatened by Police

    Wizards star says cop threatened to put him on a headline during traffic stop two years ago

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Beal: I Was Threatened by Police

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    LeBron Calls for Juneteenth to Be Observed as National Holiday

    NBA logo
    NBA

    LeBron Calls for Juneteenth to Be Observed as National Holiday

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report